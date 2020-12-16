With exams now online, colleges look to new tools to prevent cheating

At Virginia Commonwealth University, professors can use two pieces of software created by proctoring company Respondus. A feature called the Lockdown Browser restricts the student from opening other windows such as search engines or email until the exam has been submitted.

This was the most common safeguard used by VCU professors this fall, said Alex Henson, the university’s chief information officer. Professors are allowed to choose what, if any, proctoring software they employ for their classes. Respondus integrates with the two online learning management systems VCU uses, Blackboard and Canvas.

But the Lockdown Browser doesn’t prevent a student from paying another person to take the test, or to cheat using a cell phone, second computer or books. But Respondus Monitor records a student on video while he or she takes the test. The software films using the computer’s webcam, and the instructor can see photos and video of the student taking the test.

VCU upped its spending on Respondus software from $8,000 last year to $33,000 this year as demand for the Respondus Monitor tool increased because classes moved online. VCU is one of more than 700 universities and school systems that use a Respondus product, the company said.

Another company, Proctorio, makes similar software.