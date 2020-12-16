With exams now online, colleges look to new tools to prevent cheating

College students largely took their final exams at home this semester, trading in blue books for laptops, webcams and specialized proctoring software. In some instances, students answered questions while being filmed by their own computers.
Other software isn’t so invasive. Certain tools can prevent a student from opening a new window and Googling the answer to the questions.
Yet some professors have steered clear of the high-tech software altogether and administered open-book tests, making duplicity impossible.
As final exams have moved online, new and sometimes easier ways to cheat those tests have emerged. In response, colleges are turning to new tools and new approaches to protect the integrity of their tests.
Instructors have debated the infringing nature of software that records video of students as they take tests. One teacher’s assistant said on Reddit that watching video of students was “creepy.” Another instructor felt that studying each student’s behavior wasn’t worth the effort. If students cheat, they cheat. Others have referred to the technology as “security theater,” meaning that it’s designed more to deter cheating than to catch the student in the act.
Some professors limited cheating another way: giving open-book tests. More professors chose them this semester, said Kim Case, VCU’s director of faculty success. An open-book test more closely simulates real-world professional challenges, she said.
At Virginia Commonwealth University, professors can use two pieces of software created by proctoring company Respondus. A feature called the Lockdown Browser restricts the student from opening other windows such as search engines or email until the exam has been submitted.
This was the most common safeguard used by VCU professors this fall, said Alex Henson, the university’s chief information officer. Professors are allowed to choose what, if any, proctoring software they employ for their classes. Respondus integrates with the two online learning management systems VCU uses, Blackboard and Canvas.
But the Lockdown Browser doesn’t prevent a student from paying another person to take the test, or to cheat using a cell phone, second computer or books. But Respondus Monitor records a student on video while he or she takes the test. The software films using the computer’s webcam, and the instructor can see photos and video of the student taking the test.
VCU upped its spending on Respondus software from $8,000 last year to $33,000 this year as demand for the Respondus Monitor tool increased because classes moved online. VCU is one of more than 700 universities and school systems that use a Respondus product, the company said.
Another company, Proctorio, makes similar software.
When final exams were moved online, Case said she didn’t worry so much about keeping students from cheating. Her higher priority was ensuring faculty knew students had learned what they needed to learn. She asked professors to think about what they wanted their exams to accomplish and what other approaches could yield the same result. Maybe a project or paper could show a student’s knowledge as well as a test. In some instances, she said, online tools make for a better end-of-the-semester assessment. When Case started requiring her students to publish their papers online in a public forum where other students could read them, the students put in more effort.
After all, it’s not clear that online tests result in more cheating, Case said. While some studies have shown higher rates of cheating, others have not.
“The final word on that is pretty mixed,” Case said.
VCU’s office of student conduct and academic integrity was unable to say if reports of cheating have risen since classes moved online in March.
There’s another problem with over-policing a test, Case said. It can make a student feel distrusted, and it can ramp up the pressure of final exams. There’s a worry in education that if a student is overwhelmed with pressure, he or she might be more likely to cheat.
Case also tells professors to make an effort to deter cheating as soon as the semester begins. She urges professors to infuse the honor system into their courses and to convey to students that their integrity affects their classmates. If you cheat on a test, you might be throwing off the curve for the rest of the class.
But creating that kind of community when students are hundreds or thousands of miles apart, Case said, is harder than ever.
