With help from Apple, VSU will offer coding as a general education class

With help from tech-giant Apple, Virginia State University will begin offering coding and application design classes for non-computing majors as part of their general education, the university announced this week.

Apple has announced a $30 million commitment to help 11 historically Black colleges and universities strengthen educational offerings in coding. VSU will receive computers, training and access to software, an Apple spokesperson said.

Forty-five colleges, primarily HBCUs from the southeast, have already partnered with Apple for its 'HBCU C2' initiative. Hampton University and Norfolk State University are part of the program, named 'C2' for "coding" and "creativity."

Apple already committed $100 million toward its Racial Equity and Justice Initiative, an effort to support students, innovators and advocacy organizations looking to achieve "a more just world," the company said in a statement.

Using Apple hardware, universities teach coding and the Swift programming language through the tech company's online curricula "Everyone Can Code" and "Everyone Can Create."