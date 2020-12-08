With winter sports on the chopping block, Hanover County students and parents show up at school board to lobby to play

One after another, they took the lectern: the swimmers, the basketball players, the wrestler, the parents.
At Tuesday evening's Hanover County School Board meeting, they praised the school system for giving them a choice to return in person. Hanover County was one of only a handful of state school divisions to offer five-day, in-person learning this school year.
But now, with winter sports on the list as the potential next thing to go as COVID-19 cases rise state and county-wide, they begged the school board to let them play.
Hanover County Public Schools announced this past Friday that all winter sports practices, conditioning and tryouts would be suspended, citing an increase in cases across the county. The suspension went into effect Monday, and communication on the fate of the rest of the reason is expected by Dec. 18.
In the same announcement, the school system suspended spectators from extracurricular activities, noting that students could still participate and that PTO and PTA meetings that didn't include gatherings could still take place.
Those at the meeting Tuesday evening, 12 people showed up for the public comment period and gave the school board their two cents on why sports should stay heading into the winter.
"Our kids are resilient but they are dealing with something that has been very difficult for everyone," said Robert Dull, who has two daughters at Patrick Henry High with one on the girls basketball team. "Some are having a tough time emotionally, mentally and physically. Sports will be a welcome and positive change and it will benefit our children."
Some students and parents who came to speak advocated for mental health benefits of getting to play after having so much taken away already this year.
"Being on a winter sports team provided a sense of community that we haven't been able to enjoy since March," student Autumn Just said. "In the short time I've participated in track conditioning, my mental health has gradually improved and I find myself more positive and happy to be at school."
Campbell Doughty, a junior at Hanover on the girls' basketball team, expressed concern for senior athletes looking to be recruited by colleges. Seniors like Kaitlyn Carroll from Hanover High School on the swim team told the school board she wanted to play her senior season.
She and Noah Brandt, also a senior on Hanover High School's swim team, told the school board that their sport could easily be done with social distance, mentioning how practices at Burkwood Aquatic Club in Mechanicsville had been safe.
Over the course of the semester so far, Hanover County schools have accumulated 137 COVID cases among students, faculty and others like visitors and contractors as of Friday, according to a dashboard on the system's website.
Additionally, Tuesday afternoon Chickahominy Middle School principal Mark Beckett sent out an email to parents in regards to a positive case where nine people were exposed.
As of Tuesday, the Virginia Department of Health reported Hanover County had 2,770 COVID cases and 58 deaths with another 167 hospitalized.
Concern for the case numbers lingers among members of HCPS administration. An email sent out by superintendent Michael Gill on Nov. 29 acknowledged the rise in cases in the county due to social events and noted how it could affect schools. Gill asked students and their families to be mindful of their choices.
"Your choices affect others, so please choose wisely," Gill wrote in the email. "We understand that everyone is weary from the pandemic and craves normalcy. However, we must remain vigilant, especially as we head into the holiday season. Vigilance helps to protect everyone. Vigilance keeps our students healthy and ready to learn. Vigilance helps to keep our teachers and staff healthy so they can provide our students with the high-quality instruction, support, and opportunities that they need and deserve. Vigilance helps to keep our schools open."
Another email sent Tuesday afternoon issued another warning and asked everyone to do their part to "stop the spread."
"On our current path, the option of face-to-face learning — one we are immensely proud to offer — is at increased risk of being suspended," Gill wrote.
Students who spoke in favor of continuing winter sports told the board they were willing to do whatever it took to keep everyone safe.
"We have proven that we are a leader in academics, and now I will believe it is time that we are given the opportunity to be a leader in sports," Henry Atkinson, a Hanover High School junior on the school's swim team, said. "I promise you that us student athletes will rise up to the occasion, being committed to doing whatever it takes to be able to play our beloved sports."
Atkinson also mentioned how he'd created a petition to keep sports heading into the winter. As of Tuesday evening, over 630 people had signed.
Some offered solutions. Dull mentioned having students wear masks as they sat on the bench and having hand sanitizer readily available. Just said the schools could play against each other or simply just continuing practices.
Also discussed Tuesday was the school system's plan heading into the second semester. Gill maintained they were still aiming to give parents a choice in learning heading into the second semester.
Students and their families initially committed to a binding decision about their method of learning for the first semester, but recently had the option to switch for the spring semester. Initially, sixty-percent of students returned to the classroom this fall while 40% chose to go virtual.
Data provided by the school system showed more families looking to switch learning mediums wanted to go back in person than stay online. Finalized data determined 1,235 students wanted to go back in person from online. Another 177 wanted transition from face-to-face to online. Thirty-nine families wanted to switch their kids from private or homeschool to face-to-face and another eight who chose the same route wanted to go online.
Most of the families requesting the switch were those with students in elementary school. Families had two weeks to apply for a change and are supposed to hear back about if their request was accommodated in early January.
On Tuesday, Jennifer Greif, assistant superintendent for instructional leadership, said in addition to parents getting an opportunity to switch learning styles, the health plan mitigation strategies will still be followed through and that resources will be reallocated to accommodate requests to switch, taking into consideration technology and transportation.
One concern when applications came out was capacity, which school officials said depended on numbers. Greif said in elementary schools they're getting more staff due to the influx of students wanting to return, and in middle schools students can join an existing or new cohort. In high schools, Greif said capacity was being looked at based on individual schedules.
Rearranging, Greif said, was going to be a challenge. She said some teachers may have to teach both face-to-face and online so they could be efficient with staffing.
Approved unanimously Tuesday evening was a new policy on restraint and seclusion that limits when faculty could use restraint and seclusion, which were approved in July 2019 by the Board of Education and are set to be adopted come the new year, in addition to the legislative agenda.
Among items on the legislative agenda were internet and broadband concerns and funding and implementing measures that would decrease expulsions and suspensions.
(804) 649-6572
Twitter: @abbschurch