With winter sports on the chopping block, Hanover County students and parents show up at school board to lobby to play

"Our kids are resilient but they are dealing with something that has been very difficult for everyone," said Robert Dull, who has two daughters at Patrick Henry High with one on the girls basketball team. "Some are having a tough time emotionally, mentally and physically. Sports will be a welcome and positive change and it will benefit our children."

Some students and parents who came to speak advocated for mental health benefits of getting to play after having so much taken away already this year.

"Being on a winter sports team provided a sense of community that we haven't been able to enjoy since March," student Autumn Just said. "In the short time I've participated in track conditioning, my mental health has gradually improved and I find myself more positive and happy to be at school."

Campbell Doughty, a junior at Hanover on the girls' basketball team, expressed concern for senior athletes looking to be recruited by colleges. Seniors like Kaitlyn Carroll from Hanover High School on the swim team told the school board she wanted to play her senior season.

She and Noah Brandt, also a senior on Hanover High School's swim team, told the school board that their sport could easily be done with social distance, mentioning how practices at Burkwood Aquatic Club in Mechanicsville had been safe.