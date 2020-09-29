Youngest county learners to return to Chesterfield public school classrooms Oct. 12

Despite staffing shortages, a nurse has been hired for every school building. Two weeks ago, the district had 11 vacancies.

Shannon Macaulay, an English teacher at Meadowbrook High School, raised concerns at Tuesday's meeting about whether the continued rollout of hybrid learning would be worth it.

“I’m having really good attendance [with virtual learning], participation, [and] students are completing their assignments. The students are really adjusting, and my concern and my question is, if that’s working I really wonder if our hybrid is going to give us the bang for the buck that we’re looking for,” Macaulay said.

Sonia Smith, president of the Chesterfield Education Association, which lobbied for a virtual start, asked for a delay in bringing the second cohort back.

“I think we can agree that face to face education is best," said School Board Chairwoman Debbie Bailey. "It is now time to transition back to face to face education.”