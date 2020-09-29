Youngest county learners to return to Chesterfield public school classrooms Oct. 12

Nearly 17,000 Chesterfield County Public School pre-kindergarten through third graders will return to classrooms in two weeks.
While their presence marks progress in the district’s return to school plan, the change will lay bare a multitude of challenges. Among them: staff shortages and a lack of bus drivers. The return also will end bus meal service to over 50 locations.
“We do have gaps in staffing,” Deputy Superintendent Thomas Taylor said during Tuesday’s meeting, where he also plugged the district is looking to hire substitutes. Last week, school officials said 611 Chesterfield teachers had either resigned or retired for the calendar year as of Sept. 21; that's about one in eight of the 4,651 teaching positions budgeted for this year.
Come Oct. 12, pre-k through third grade students will join approximately 1,000 K-12 special education students who resumed in-person learning Tuesday, with a four-day week.
As the second cohort, pre-k through third grade students will attend school in person twice a week, based on the recommendation of Chesterfield schools’ Health Committee during Tuesday’s School Board meeting.
Buses will pick up a maximum of 26 students at a time and will double back on a route, if needed, to collect students above the limit, officials said.
Despite staffing shortages, a nurse has been hired for every school building. Two weeks ago, the district had 11 vacancies.
Shannon Macaulay, an English teacher at Meadowbrook High School, raised concerns at Tuesday's meeting about whether the continued rollout of hybrid learning would be worth it.
“I’m having really good attendance [with virtual learning], participation, [and] students are completing their assignments. The students are really adjusting, and my concern and my question is, if that’s working I really wonder if our hybrid is going to give us the bang for the buck that we’re looking for,” Macaulay said.
Sonia Smith, president of the Chesterfield Education Association, which lobbied for a virtual start, asked for a delay in bringing the second cohort back.
“I think we can agree that face to face education is best," said School Board Chairwoman Debbie Bailey. "It is now time to transition back to face to face education.”
The health committee, consisting of the Chesterfield Health District and risk management representatives, a student health coordinator, student support director and community health experts, bases its recommendations on three coronavirus metrics: a seven-day average of cases, hospitalization numbers and case positivity rate. The metrics are placed in four colors: green, yellow, orange and red. If all metrics appear in the low orange through green, discussions on returning students to school can take place.
As of Tuesday, the seven-day average of cases and hospitalization were in yellow, with positivity rates in green. At least 33 Chesterfield public school employees had tested positive for COVID-19 as of Sept. 22, according to school officials.
The School Board unanimously approved changes to the return to school plan during Tuesday’s meeting: Cohort 2 will now include third graders, with students in the district’s Career and Technical Centers moving to Cohort 3; a switch-up that allows for the maximum number of students to return under Virginia Department of Health guidelines.
New school start times come Oct. 12, with all students, hybrid and virtual only, beginning their school day together. Elementary schools will be split into three tiers. Depending on the elementary school, all students will begin either at 7:45 a.m.; 8:30 a.m.; or 9:25 a.m. Middle schools will either begin at 7:35 a.m. or 8:30 a.m. and all high schools will begin at 8:30 a.m.
Return to school timeline (dates are tentative):
Cohort 1: Select K-12 special education students, as determined by individualized education programs, commonly called IEPs, return to four days of in-person instruction. These students returned to school Tuesday.
Cohort 2: All prekindergarten through third-grade students move to hybrid in-person instruction Oct. 12.
Cohort 3: All students in fourth and fifth grades and Career and Technical Center students move to hybrid in-person instruction Oct. 26.
Cohort 4: All students in sixth through 12th grades move to hybrid in-person instruction Nov. 9.
Cohorts 2-4 will return to school twice a week, split into two groups by last name.
Schools will be closed every Wednesday for cleaning and sanitation purposes. All cohorts will participate in asynchronous learning, allowing for morning meetings, teacher planning, conferences with parents and/or students and professional development to take place.
The School Board is slated to hear Health Committee’s recommendations for Cohort 3 on Oct. 13.