Youngkin administration posts new version of K-12 history standards

Gov. Glenn Youngkin's administration released another iteration of draft K-12 history standards on Friday, following a decision by the state Board of Education in November to reject a previous draft that had sparked backlash due to several oversights and a reframing of race relations that critics called a “whitewashing of history.”

The new draft combines elements of the November draft, which Youngkin admitted contained “omissions and mistakes,” with elements from an August iteration of the draft that was written largely under then-Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration.

“Overall, we've expanded history and stayed true to the governor's commitment to teach all of history both the good and the bad, and teach it in a concise and honest way,” state Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow said on Friday.

The January document uses the November Youngkin document as a baseline, and incorporates elements of the Northam document, which was written over the course of nearly two years with input from hundreds of people and institutions. The November Youngkin document sought input from nine entities including William Bennett, a secretary of education under President Ronald Reagan.

“These draft standards are stronger because they reflect the contributions of subject-matter experts, thoughtful citizens, and a broad set of organizations across two administrations,” Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera said in a statement.

The State Board of Education will meet Feb. 1 to consider the new draft from the state education department, along with public comment, including an alternative draft written by an outside group of three history and social sciences organizations.

Virginians swarmed a November State Board of Education meeting for a public comment period that lasted about four hours, and virtually every speaker opposed the Youngkin standards. Several members of the Sikh community urged the board to accept the original Northam standards, which included a more robust teaching of Sikhism. Native Americans also showed up in large numbers to oppose a line erroneously referring to Native Americans as “America’s first immigrants.”

Balow said Friday that her staff reached out to several groups who took issue with the November standards, including the Sikh community, the Jewish community, the Hampton Roads Black Caucus and the Virginia Tribal Education Council.

Sheila Byrd Carmichael, a consultant who was hired by the VDOE to help create the November draft, called that document a “hastily prepared draft,” according to emails obtained by the Richmond Times-Dispatch. She also said her “professional reputation was blown up.”

Carmichael’s contract was not extended, and she did not work on the January document, according to a VDOE spokesman.

The state education department had anticipated releasing the latest draft before Christmas, but delayed finalizing the document to allow more time.

The group of three history and social sciences organizations released their own 63-page document in December as a response to the board’s request that incorporates both administrations’ proposals. The State Board of Education received the alternative document as part of public comment and it will be considered by the board.

Although the Youngkin administration has had a heavy hand in the typically quiet process, the history standards are under the purview of the Board of Education – not the Virginia Department of Education or the Youngkin administration.

The board had been set to vote on a document in August that was written largely under then-Gov. Ralph Northam's administration, but Balow urged the board to delay a vote to give more time for Youngkin's newly appointed members to review the standards.

A VDOE official claimed the department did not anticipate any major changes or deletions of content, but the draft released in November was a complete rewrite.

Last month, Virginia’s Commission on Civic Education sent a letter to the state Board of Education, urging members to adopt the alternative document written by the Virginia Social Studies Leaders Consortium, Virginia Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development and American Historical Association.

One of the commission’s duties is to make recommendations to the state Board of Education regarding revisions to the civics and government education.

“As a Commission, we would like to officially voice our disapproval of what has transpired over the last six months,” the letter reads. “The Superintendent (Balow) has ignored the (Standards of Learning) revision process outlined in Virginia statute and discarded the work of thousands of Virginians to try and impose a partisan curriculum on the state's school systems at the last second and in secret.”