Youngkin administration releases new draft history standards

The Virginia Department of Education on Friday evening quietly released a revised draft of state history standards that contains significant changes from a draft it released in July that was written largely by then-Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration.

The new draft, created under the Youngkin administration, prompted a groundswell of objections from critics around the state who called the revision a whitewash.

The new draft contains dozens of references to teaching about slavery, and “explaining how slavery is the antithesis of freedom.” The revision includes the teaching of Massive Resistance to school desegregation, violence and intimidation of Black Americans during the Reconstruction Era and the formation of hate groups like the Ku Klux Klan.

But the new draft scrapped mentions of discussion about the ongoing legacy of slavery and the Civil War in Virginia today.

A "guiding principles" document states that "students should be exposed to the facts of our past, even when those facts are uncomfortable. Teachers should engage students in age-appropriate ways that do not ascribe guilt to any population in the classroom."

The State Board of Education is set to review the new draft at its Thursday meeting. A presentation planned for the meeting states that the revised standards present content in unbiased and dispassionate language and removes “behavioral aspirations misplaced in a history and social science standards document.”

The History and Social Science Standards of Learning, which were originally adopted in 1995, were reviewed and revised in 2001, 2008, and 2015. The Board of Education is required by state law to review the Standards of Learning in all content areas at least once every seven years.

The State Board of Education was set to vote on the July draft in August, but State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow urged the Board of Education to delay the vote to allow more time for review.

Balow said she asked Thomas B. Fordham Institute, a Washington, D.C.-based think tank, to review the proposed changes as the think tank has “identified some issues that should be addressed” – a move heavily criticized by Virginia Senate Democrats who at the time urged the state Board of Education to approve the draft standards released in July.

The state Board of Education is scheduled to review the new draft at its Thursday meeting, and hold public engagement sessions between Nov. 28 and Dec. 16. The department noted that the sessions will be smaller and more interactive than public comment meetings, and attendance may be capped.

Public hearings are scheduled for Jan. 9-13, and the board is set to propose and adopt a final version of the standards in February. If approved, the standards would be enacted in the 2024-2025 school year.