Youngkin administration settles with parents over masking for disabled students

A group of Virginia students with disabilities can request that their classmates be required to wear face masks under the terms of a settlement a federal judge in Charlottesville approved on Thursday.

Twelve parents sued Gov. Glenn Youngkin and his administration in February following his executive order that banned mask mandates in Virginia’s public schools. The parents claimed Youngkin's directive violated federal disability law.

In February Youngkin signed legislation that barred school mask mandates effective March 1.

The settlement approved on Thursday states that the executive order and state law remain fully in force, but the 12 parents who filed the lawsuit have the right to ask for some amount of required masking of their child’s peers as a reasonable modification under federal disability law.

The settlement closely follows a March ruling in the case that instructed the state not to enforce the order in certain districts where parents of 12 students with health problems filed a federal lawsuit. The Youngkin administration appealed that ruling, but governor spokesperson Macaulay Porter said the settlement reached this week was fair for all.

Among the 12 parent plaintiffs are Elizabeth Burnett of Henrico County, whose son attended Quioccasin Middle School, and Lindsey Dougherty of Chesterfield County, whose son attended Enon Elementary School.

The settlement requires State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow to send letters to the division superintendents of each district where the plaintiffs attend school, explaining the interaction of federal disability law with the executive order and law that repealed school mask mandates.

Schools must engage in an "interactive process," the settlement states, with the student and his or her parents to determine if peer masking is necessary to satisfy requirements of federal disability law.

Schools should also consider alternative modifications like one-way masking, ventilation improvements or social distancing, the settlement states. Any required masking, if deemed necessary, should be limited to the places and times necessary to meet compliance with requirements of disability law.

The plaintiffs were represented by the American Civil Liberties Union of Virginia, the Washington Lawyers’ Committee, the Disability Law Center of Virginia, and two other law firms.

“The law and the guidance from the Virginia Department of Education ensure that students with disabilities throughout Virginia can attend school safely,” Kaitlin Banner, deputy legal director, Washington Lawyers’ Committee, said in a statement.