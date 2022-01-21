Youngkin announces more school safety guidance Friday as 3 Richmond-area school districts are among those defying his mask order

In the past week, school leaders in Richmond, Henrico and Chesterfield decided to uphold their mask mandates for students despite an executive order saying parents have a choice come Monday morning.
In Chesterfield, some school board members who want masks off students still voted Thursday to uphold the mandate until receiving additional guidance from Gov. Glenn Youngkin. He didn't make them wait long.
Friday afternoon, Youngkin announced updates to his measure that include alternative mitigation strategies to masking to reduce the spread of COVID-19 including vaccination, contact tracing and distancing. The new details of the plan also gives schools “practicable flexibility” on which strategies to adopt and “strongly encourages” test-to-stay programs to keep children in school and return them to the classroom as quickly as possible.
“I have said all along that we are going to stand up for parents. Executive Order 2 is not about pro-masks versus anti-mask, it’s about empowering parents, Youngkin said in a statement Friday.
Northern Virginia’s five largest school districts — Fairfax, Prince William, Loudoun and Arlington counties and the city of Alexandria — all also decided to continue requiring masks.
A group of Chesapeake parents filed a lawsuit Tuesday against Youngkin, asking the Supreme Court of Virginia to declare the order void because it is in direct conflict with a 2021 state law that requires schools to adhere to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 guidelines “to the maximum extent practicable.” Chesapeake's school board voted this week to make masks optional.
“I am confident that the Virginia Supreme Court will rule in the favor of parents … I urge all parents to listen to their principal, and trust the legal process,” Youngkin added.
“It is unfortunate that the Governor issued an Exec. Order that is to be implemented by Monday, and that has produced much confusion among children, parents, school boards and superintendents about what to do on Monday," Carl Tobias, a law professor of the University of Richmond, said by email Friday.
In and around Richmond
Eileen Cox, a spokeswoman for Henrico, said in an email Friday that the executive order, “is a complex issue in an uncertain and stressful time.”
“The expectation is that students will be wearing masks,” Cox wrote.
The school system and School Board continues to support masking as a “best practice” for the district’s 49,000 students and 10,000 employees health and safety, Cox wrote.
However, if a student refuses to wear a mask it will be handled by the respective school administration, the student and their parents or guardians.
“If the concern cannot be resolved collaboratively through other means, it may be necessary for a student to learn asynchronously outside of the school building,” Cox wrote.
In Chesterfield County, the school system remained mum on the mask subject until the school board held a special meeting on Thursday. A motion narrowly passed, allowing for the mask mandate to be upheld until Youngkin released additional guidance. Friday's announcement from the governor could clear the path for Chesterfield to change its policy.
A schools spokesperson did not respond to questions by press time regarding what happens if students show up to school on Monday without a mask.
In a Friday email to Chesterfield Education Association members, the teachers union wrote that central officer directors would be meeting with building administrators to discuss what Monday could look like.
“We are thankful for the small win yesterday to reassure us that during this spike of COVID we are the safest and healthiest that we can be to keep in person learning our top priority,” Christine Melendez, president of the Chesterfield teacher’s union, wrote.
On Saturday, following Youngkin’s executive order announcements, RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras tweeted that the mask mandate would remain in Richmond.
"Our ability to keep our doors open, which is essential to our kids’ physical and mental health and their learning, is tied to the extent to which we prevent transmission,” Kamras said Tuesday. “Masks not only keep them healthy, they will also keep our doors open.”
The Richmond School Board approved upholding its mask mandate in an 8 to 1 vote on Tuesday.
In response to questions, Sarah Abubaker, a spokesperson for RPS, said in an email: “RPS will absolutely continue to uphold the mask mandate, as is prescribed by Virginia law and CDC recommendations. More regarding the policy will be decided at Monday's School Board meeting.”
The only item on the agenda is a closed session to discuss legal matters. It begins at 6 p.m. Monday at Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School.
“We are supporting our district on the mask mandate,” Katina Harris, president of the Richmond Education Association said in an interview Friday. “We don’t want a lot of students out sick or a lot of staff out sick and without masks that would probably happen.”
On Monday morning, educators in the Chesterfield, Henrico and Richmond teachers unions are expected to gather at the Richmond Education Association office to discuss the health and safety of all students and staff as the Omicron surge continues and ask school systems for standards on how to safety operate schools.