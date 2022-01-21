Youngkin announces more school safety guidance Friday as 3 Richmond-area school districts are among those defying his mask order

In the past week, school leaders in Richmond, Henrico and Chesterfield decided to uphold their mask mandates for students despite an executive order saying parents have a choice come Monday morning.

In Chesterfield, some school board members who want masks off students still voted Thursday to uphold the mandate until receiving additional guidance from Gov. Glenn Youngkin. He didn't make them wait long.

Friday afternoon, Youngkin announced updates to his measure that include alternative mitigation strategies to masking to reduce the spread of COVID-19 including vaccination, contact tracing and distancing. The new details of the plan also gives schools “practicable flexibility” on which strategies to adopt and “strongly encourages” test-to-stay programs to keep children in school and return them to the classroom as quickly as possible.

“I have said all along that we are going to stand up for parents. Executive Order 2 is not about pro-masks versus anti-mask, it’s about empowering parents, Youngkin said in a statement Friday.

Northern Virginia’s five largest school districts — Fairfax, Prince William, Loudoun and Arlington counties and the city of Alexandria — all also decided to continue requiring masks.