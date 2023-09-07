Youngkin announces new plan to address learning loss, absenteeism

Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Thursday announced a new plan to address issues with Virginia’s K-12 education system, namely pandemic-related learning loss and chronic absenteeism.

Youngkin and members of his administration blamed the previous administration of Gov. Ralph Northam for keeping schools closed during the pandemic longer than most other states and, for what they termed, “lowering standards” for student learning.

The Virginia Department of Education on Thursday released official results from annual state accountability tests, which show that Virginia students’ academic achievement has remained largely stagnant since last school year.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch published statewide scores last week after the Department of Education delayed the release. It is the first time in at least 19 years that the state education department has published the results after August.

Among the Richmond-area's largest localities, the city's scores showed the largest growth year over year.

“Virginia was 44th in the nation in getting our students back in the classroom. It not only materially impacted students, but that learning loss is incredibly hard to recover,” Youngkin said at the Patrick Henry building in Richmond. “And in fact, our youngest students, the third through eighth graders, who never had the opportunity to truly learn the foundations of building blocks for the rest of life, they do not rebound (at) the flip of a switch.”

Last school year, nearly one in five Virginia students were chronically absent, which means missing at least 10% of the school year. Between the 2018-2019 school year and last school year, the state’s absenteeism rate for grades three to eight increased from 9% to 17%.

“We've learned that our children and our families were taught not to be in the classroom. And they were taught that it was OK. Let me be clear. It is not OK,” Youngkin said.

The administration announced an attendance task force of teachers, transportation and health experts, community partners, and families. The administration will task the group with quickly developing recommendations for school divisions to reduce health and transportation barriers that contribute to chronic absenteeism.

Youngkin’s new plan also includes an “intensive statewide tutoring initiative” in which students will receive three to five hours of tutoring per week. Students who are considered “low proficient” based on this year’s test scores will receive tutoring for 18 weeks, while students who are not proficient receive tutoring for up to 36 weeks, according to the plan.

Youngkin “challenged” school divisions to get the high-intensity tutoring programs up and running Oct. 16.

Division superintendents for the past three years have struggled to find tutors to hire and open positions for tutors remain at school divisions across the state.

“I know you know how to do it,” Youngkin said. “Our children can't wait. Let's get going.”

The governor noted that the bipartisan state budget agreement which lawmakers passed this week provides $418 million to combat student learning loss. The Youngkin administration said that school divisions should put 70% of that allocation toward the high-intensity tutoring, 20% toward new resources accelerating the Virginia Literacy Act and 10% to address chronic absenteeism.

SOL scores

The scores from the state's annual accountability tests known as the Standards of Learning assessments, which are given in the spring of each school year to measure student achievement for various subjects in grades 3 through 8, show that students have not recovered from pandemic-related learning loss.

Across all grade levels statewide, there is no change in overall reading and writing scores, a slight dip in history scores, and there is meager improvement in science and math compared with last year’s results. Student groups that lost the most ground during the COVID-19 pandemic remain behind pre-pandemic pass levels.

Across all grade levels, 73% of Virginia students passed the reading exam, the same rate as last year. Writing results also remained stagnant from 2022 to 2023, with 65% of students statewide passing both years.

Mathematics and science saw slight increases: 3 percentage points and 2 percentage points, respectively, with this year’s mathematics pass rate at 69% and the science pass rate at 67%.

History and social sciences scores fell by 1 percentage point to a 65% pass rate this year.

Richmond-area school divisions

Richmond Public Schools saw increases in most subjects, except for reading which stayed at a 47% pass rate.

RPS saw a 39% pass rate for writing this year, compared with 36% last year; a 44% pass rate for math compared with a 37% pass rate last year; a 35% pass rate in science compared with a 32% pass rate last year; and a 39% pass rate for history, up from a 34% pass rate last year.

Henrico County Public Schools saw decreases in a couple of subjects. The pass rate for reading was 69% this year compared with 70% last year, and the pass rate for history assessments fell from 64% last year to 56% this year.

Henrico saw improvement in math with a 65% pass rate this year, up from a 61% pass rate last year; an increase in science from a 65% pass rate last year to a 68% pass rate this year; and an increase in writing from a 61% pass rate to a 65% pass rate this year.

Hanover County Public Schools saw slight decreases in reading and history scores. Its reading test pass rate dropped from 81% last year to 80% this year, and for history the pass rate dropped from 79% to 78%.

Scores for Hanover increased in science from 74% to 77%; in math from 80% to 83%; and in writing from 61% to 66%.

Chesterfield County Public Schools remained stagnant in three subjects this year. History remained at a 64% pass rate, writing remained at a 63% pass rate, and reading scores stayed at a 71% pass rate. Chesterfield increased its math pass rate from 62% last year to 65% this year, and its science pass rate from 64% last year to 65% this year.