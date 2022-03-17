Youngkin asks community college board to restart hiring process for chancellor, name interim

Gov. Glenn Youngkin has asked Virginia's community colleges to restart the hiring process for its next leader and appoint an interim chancellor, the latest request from a governor who has criticized the search.

Glenn Dubois, chancellor of the state's 23 community colleges, is due to retire at the end of June. The State Board for Community Colleges has chosen applicants for interviews, but Youngkin says he's been excluded from the hiring process.

In a letter dated Wednesday and obtained by the Richmond Times-Dispatch, Youngkin asked Nathaniel Bishop, chair of the board, to add one or more business leaders to the selection committee and add a member of the Youngkin administration as a nonvoting member.

A spokesperson for the Virginia Community College System did not respond to a request for comment.

This was the second time Youngkin has expressed concern over the direction of the hiring process. In a letter last week, Youngkin said the board was unwilling to collaborate with his administration.

In Youngkin's opinion, the community college system hasn't done enough to support workforce development or grow enrollment, said Macaulay Porter, a spokesperson for the governor. There are 300,000 unfilled jobs in the state, his office has said, and since the pandemic, the number of jobs in Virginia has dropped by 200,000, ranking Virginia 43rd for job recovery.

Plus, enrollment in Virginia's community colleges has dropped 27% in the past decade. The next chancellor needs to reverse these trends, the governor has said.

Porter said Thursday: "While there are outstanding individual schools, Virginia needs an entire system that supports all Virginians in the pursuit of gaining skills, furthering their academic goals and equipping them with the tools they need to succeed in an ever-competitive world."

The governor previously asked for a meeting to discuss the search, to receive a briefing on the board's strategy and to get a list of candidates. At least one of those requests was granted.

Youngkin and Bishop have met twice, the governor said, calling the meetings productive. But the governor still says he's been excluded from the decision making process.

"Our exclusion from your search process for the next chancellor was disappointing, and I strongly recommend that the selection committee appoint an interim chancellor and restart the process," Youngkin wrote Wednesday.

The governor says he hasn't asked for and does not know whom the committee chose as finalists. The State Board for Community Colleges met for three hours in closed session Thursday to discuss applicants.

Youngkin "hopes for transparency, collaboration and a unified approach from the board," Porter said.