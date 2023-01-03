Youngkin calls on AG to probe claims of bias at top magnet school

Gov. Glenn Youngkin called for an investigation into school administration at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Fairfax County following allegations that school leaders deliberately withheld information from students about their earning of academic awards so that students who did not receive them wouldn’t get their feelings hurt.

The awards, which are determined by student PSAT scores, can boost students’ college applications and assist in earning scholarships. School leadership didn’t notify students of the National Merit Commendations until after many early-application college application deadlines had passed.

A spokesperson for National Merit Scholarship Corporation said students can find out about their status in the program on their own. In mid-September, the organization posts a guide on its website that includes the qualifying scores. Parents and students can also call the National Merit Scholarship Corporation directly to ask about a student’s status in the program.

Youngkin urged Attorney General Jason Miyares in a letter Tuesday to investigate the delay in notification of National Merit Commendations in order to “protect the civil rights of [Thomas Jefferson] students and parents.”

Youngkin said he believes the failure to notify students of their awards may be a violation of the Virginia Human Rights Act, which Miyares has the authority to investigate. “We need to get to the bottom of what appears to be an egregious, deliberate attempt to disadvantage high-performing students at one of the best schools in the country,” Youngkin said in a statement Tuesday.

Miyares spokeswoman Victoria LaCivita said, “The Attorney General has received the letter and has been carefully reviewing and evaluating the allegations of racial discrimination at Thomas Jefferson School of Science and Technology since the very first public reports.”

An author and activist who wrote a column in the New York Post about the situation said that most recipients of the awards were Asian.

Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears tweeted an article from a local publication that suggested a connection between the delay in notification and a school district contract for equity training that reportedly includes a goal of “equal outcomes for every student, without exception.”

“Our children’s education is not a zero-sum game,” Earle-Sears said on Twitter. “We cannot punish success in order to have “equal outcomes at all costs.”

The article claims school administrators didn’t want to “hurt” the feelings of students who didn’t get the award.

Fairfax County Public Schools said the school district has initiated a third-party, independent investigation into the matter.

“Our preliminary understanding is that the delay this fall was a unique situation due to human error,” said a statement released by Fairfax Schools Tuesday. “The investigation will continue to examine our records in further detail and we will share key findings with our community.”

Once the error was uncovered, school staff contacted colleges to update records where commended scholars had applied, according to the school district. Fairfax Schools Superintendent Michelle Reid planned to meet with families Tuesday night to listen to concerns about the incident.