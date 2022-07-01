Youngkin names new members to board of education

Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s new appointees to the Virginia Board of Education include members whose work focuses on private education, charter schools and opposing admission changes to one of the state’s most sought-after high schools.

Youngkin’s appointees are Grace Turner Creasey, executive director of the Virginia Council for Private Education; Suparna Dutta, co-founder of the Coalition for TJ (Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology); William D. Hansen, president and CEO of Building Hope, “the nonprofit leader in charter school facilities;" Andrew J. Rotherham, co-founder and partner of Bellwether Education Partners, a research nonprofit rooted in improving learning outcomes for marginalized students; and H. Alan Seibert, the constituent services and government relations officer for Roanoke City Public Schools.

Youngkin appointed the five to four-year terms Thursday. The five fill the spots of two members whose terms expired on Thursday at the close of the fiscal year, and fill three vacancies.

In a statement about his appointees to the Board of Education, State Council for Higher Education and college boards of visitors, Youngkin said they are tasked to “bring their expertise as parents, industry leaders, educators and policymakers,” to the table and ensure students are prepared for successful lives.

“This includes providing equal access to educational opportunities regardless of background or ZIP code, protecting and promoting free speech, restoring the ability to have civil discourse, keeping tuition affordable, and ensuring that all Virginians have access to in-demand career pathways,” Youngkin said.

Youngkin’s picks not only give him the majority on the Board of Education, but signal the governor's education goals of charter schools, parental involvement and eliminating what his administration considers “inherently divisive concepts” in education.

In an October campaign video for the governor, appointee Dutta said: “I’m supporting Glenn Youngkin because he stands with parents, students and educators in opposing all the big interests that have taken over education in Virginia.”

In the summer of 2020 when the national racial reckoning began following the murder of George Floyd, class of 2024 data was published for the Thomas Jefferson School of Science and Technology in Fairfax County, revealing fewer than 10 Black students had been admitted.

Facing a long history of low acceptance levels for Black and Latino students and a call from alumni to fix the admissions process, the magnet school began its work to create a new admissions policy. A group called Coalition for TJ formed to fight back on the admission changes.

The Washington Post reported that in December 2020, TJ announced a new holistic review policy that eliminated a rigorous two-part entrance exam and the $100 admission fee. Only “race-neutral factors” would be taken into account during the application process.

The Post reported that while The Coalition for TJ, cofounded by Dutta, initially found legal success when a federal judge in early 2022 ruled TJ's new admissions policy "disproportionately harmed Asian American applicants who made up a majority of the school's student body" and was motivated by the school system's desire for "racial balancing," the Supreme Court upheld the new policies in April.

In response to the Supreme Court’s April decision, the coalition said TJ “can continue its illegal, unconstitutional and anti-Asian admissions process.”

In 2021-22, TJ's student body was 66.6% Asian, down from 71.97% the year before, according to Fairfax County Public Schools. Black students made up 3.29%, up from 1.77% in 2020-21. Latino students made up 5.41% of the student body, up from 3.05% the previous year.

In December, when Youngkin appointed Aimee Guidera as the new Secretary of Education, appointee Andrew Rotherham tweeted: “this is a really good choice. @AimeeGuidera is terrific and signals @GlennYoungkin wants to get something done substantively on education.”

Rotherham formerly served on the Virginia Board of Education from 2005 to 2009.

Hansen, the CEO of Building Hope, a nonprofit that finances charter schools, served as the secretary of education in President George W. Bush administration from 2001 to 2003.

Gubernatorial appointees to the Board of Education are subject to confirmation by the General Assembly. If the legislature backs the governor's appointees, the Board of Education will have all nine seats filled.

The terms of Arlington County Public Schools Superintendent Francisco Durán and Keisha Anderson, director of learning and development innovation for Newport News Shipbuilding, expired Thursday. Then-Gov. Ralph Northam appointed them in August 2018.