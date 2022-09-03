Youngkin names northern Virginia government relations director to VCU board

Gov. Glenn Youngkin has nominated a new member to the board of visitors for Virginia Commonwealth University.

Anthony R. Bedell, corporate and government relations director for Florida-based law firm Becker and Poliakoff, joins the board immediately.

A resident of Ashburn, Bedell previously served on the board at Radford University and led it from 2015-16.

In 2008, he was the chairman of the budget committee for the Republican Party of Virginia. He also worked as deputy assistant secretary for congressional affairs for the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Bedell replaces Pamala El, who resigned from the VCU board and the VCU Health System board in July. In her resignation letter, she did not specify a reason for leaving.

"I'm humbled by the opportunity I had to contribute to important decisions this board of visitors has made during my tenure – especially those related to the hiring decisions of senior leaders, guidance on branding and marketing issues and the strategic vision for OneVCU," she wrote.

"I will continue my financial support of the university and appreciate the opportunity I was given to serve."

A 1983 graduate of VCU, El was formerly the chief marketing officer of the NBA.

Bedell is the fourth new member of the 16-person board. Earlier this year, Youngkin nominated Ellen Fitzsimmons, Dale Jones and Clifton Peay. The governor also re-nominated Peter Farrell.

***

VCU has named Aaron J. Hart its new vice president for student affairs. Hart, who starts at VCU on Oct. 25, is currently vice president for student affairs at the University of Houston-Clear Lake.

He replaces Chuck Klink, who is taking a position at VCU to focus on student mental and physical health and wellness.