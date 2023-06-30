Gov. Glenn Youngkin has nominated three new members to Virginia Commonwealth University’s board of visitors, a move that could impact the university’s diversity, equity and inclusion efforts and its cost of attendance.

Youngkin tapped Rooz Dadabhoy, Steven DeLuca and Gurpreet Sandhu to VCU’s board. The 16-member body has final say over university matters, such as the cost of tuition, the size of the budget and who serves as president.

Board members generally serve a four-year term that can be renewed for an additional four years.

Youngkin also renominated Anthony Bedell, who joined the board last year on a one-year term to fill a vacant seat.

Dadabhoy, a Glen Allen resident, is CEO of Data Concepts, an IT consulting firm. DeLuca, from Richmond, is a vice president and head of state and local affairs for Capital One. Sandhu, from Manakin-Sabot, is CEO of The Sandhu Group LLC, which operates restaurants in the Richmond area.

Since Youngkin’s election, Republicans in the state have shown an interest in controlling spending on the diversity, equity and inclusion efforts of universities and their cost of attendance. The cost for students has been another primary concern. Last year, Youngkin asked schools to keep their tuition costs flat, and schools followed his request. This year, his administration asked them to keep tuition hikes at 3% or less.

Stepping off the VCU board are Carolina Espinal, who is vice rector; Alexis Swann; and Dr. Shantaram Talegaonkar. All three were appointed by then-Gov. Ralph Northam. Espinal and Swann were eligible to be reappointed, but Youngkin declined to do so.

Todd Haymore, a managing director at law firm Hunton Andrews Kurth, becomes rector, or head, of the VCU board. Andy Florance, CEO of CoStar Group, becomes the vice rector.

The outgoing rector, Ben Dendy, will remain on the board for one more year.

At the College of William & Mary, Youngkin named retiring Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City County, who has long shown an interest in how colleges compete against one another for students. Norment, who holds a law degree from William & Mary, also has taught law and government at the school.

At James Madison University, Youngkin chose Carly Fiorina, a former CEO of Hewlett-Packard, 2016 GOP presidential hopeful and head of the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation board of trustees.

At Old Dominion University, Youngkin named to the board former Virginia first lady Susan Allen, wife of former Gov. George Allen.