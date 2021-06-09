'You've changed the world': Longtime Overby-Sheppard teacher is celebrated at surprise gathering

Carmen recalled when Robinson encouraged her to enter a poetry contest. She ended up winning first place, but said if not for her teacher, she wouldn't have taken the opportunity.

"She inspired me to do my very best, and she made learning fun," Carmen said. "If you were in her class, it would never, ever be boring. ... And that's why Miss Robinson is so important to me, and one of my favorite teachers ever."

Monica Harris, a Richmond Public Schools alumnus who now has children of her own in the school system, agreed.

"It's a coincidence that she taught me in first grade and also my tap-dancing class," Harris said. "Years later, she taught my son, Finesse."

Forty-three of the 44 years Robinson taught were at Overby-Sheppard, so she knew the "Overby-Sheppard way" like the back of her hand — and she was always sure to inform new principals of such.

One of the school's traditions is to wear khaki pants and blue or white shirts, in uniform fashion. When Principal Shayla Holeman came to the school in 2019, she was told by Robinson that "we do uniforms at Overby."

While the uniforms were optional, Holeman said, it was clear which students had been taught by Robinson, because they would wear uniforms as long as they attended the school.