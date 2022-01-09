Educators, advocates demand city intervention as 900 face prospect of eviction from public housing

Williamson joined Richmond Public Schools music teacher Beth Almore in writing an open letter to RRHA and city officials last week demanding action. The pair urged a freeze on evictions for families with children through the end of the school year and called on city leaders to coordinate with the school system and housing authority to ensure those families can apply for rental assistance.

It’s unclear how many of the families facing eviction have school-aged children, but federal data shows three out of five RRHA households are headed by women with children. One of the reasons tenants cited for falling behind on payments was virtual schooling, according to RRHA. RPS held classes virtually for most of the pandemic, and in-person learning resumed this school year. RPS estimates as many as 1,200 students live in public housing.

“The fallout from mass evictions on this scale would land disproportionately upon RPS teachers, staff, social workers, and administrators,” the open letter said. “RPS staff will, by necessity, be tasked with managing the tremendous disruption caused by the sudden dislocation of children from their homes and communities.”

Angela Fountain, an RRHA spokeswoman, said the agency had not filed any eviction cases against tenants so far this month.