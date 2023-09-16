The Richmond Egyptian Festival is high-touch: Using henna dye, young artists fashion botanical and floral patterns on the hands and arms of visitors.
The festival — at St. Mary and St. Philopater Mecurius Coptic Orthodox Church in western Henrico County — is also high-tech: Anyone with an appetite can order traditional Egyptian fare online. Curbside pickup is available.
Ibram Bector, 24, a newly minted graduate of the University of Virginia who was born and raised in a small village in the farm belt of Egypt a four-hour drive south of Cairo and came to the U.S. at age 6, supervised the online sales.
"It brings the community together," Bector, now a manager in Northern Virginia for the worldwide grocery chain Aldi, said of the festival, which opened Saturday morning and runs through Sunday night. "It is a chance to showcase our culture — to highlight our heritage."
People are also reading…
Offerings include falafel, deep-fried balls of ground chickpeas; yellow rice; vegetables; and — for those with a sweet tooth — such customary desserts as basbousa, a honey cake, and kunafa, lightly fried dough infused with honey. All can be washed down with cups of thick Egyptian coffee prepared in small brass pots.
The festival, which last year drew 3,000 people, also offers a taste of the diversity that now defines Henrico, which has been transformed in barely a lifetime from a quiet, heavily white rural county to a bustling, multi-hued suburb. There are, however, new twists on some of the old fears.
Fahiem Fahiem, a cafeteria supervisor for the Henrico public school system who, with his wife and two children, helped organize the festival, said his earliest days in the Richmond area were reassuring — "that I experienced a very nice, welcoming community."
But after the Islamic terror attacks in New York, Pennsylvania and Northern Virginia on Sept. 11, 2001, he said, "Things started to change. I was harassed on the GRTC bus. People started looking at me, a person of a different color, as if I was a terrorist."
Fahiem's 18-year-old daughter, Mary — wearing a bright blue, embroidered abeya, an almost-floor-length gown popular with Egyptian men and women — said assimilation is easier for young people.
A chemical engineering student at Virginia Commonwealth University, Mary Fahiem recalled encounters with contemporaries, "I grew up being the first Egyptian person they met. Most of my interactions are with the younger generation. The younger generation is less quick to judge than the older generation."
Meagan Wells and Amy Stephens, both kindergarten teachers at Nuckols Farm Elementary School, attended the festival as a gesture to a school employee who is Egyptian and to three Egyptian families whose children are students there.
Wells, sporting a freshly drawn, vine-like henna pattern on her left hand and accompanied by her 6-year-old twins, Landon and Samantha, said — as they readied for a tour of the church sanctuary — that the festival was a "great opportunity" for her children to learn about different cultures and faiths.
The church — named for Mary, the mother of Jesus Christ, and Philopater Mecurius, an ancient Roman soldier and Christian who fought with two swords, one given him by an archangel — is one of four Coptic Orthodox congregations in the Richmond area.
The denomination is ancient, founded and based in Egypt in the aftermath of Christ's crucifixion, and has a presence across the Middle East and Africa.
Festival organizers estimate that about 3,000 Egyptian families have settled in the Richmond area over the past 50 years and that about 1,000 are Coptic.
Popular videos from the past week you may have missed
Watch the moment a wedding ceremony in Morocco was interrupted by a deadly earthquake, a supposed alien was presented to Mexico's congress, and more popular videos from the past week you may have missed.
A powerful earthquake interrupted an orchestra at a wedding in Morocco. The eyewitness video captured the moment a singer and musicians abando…
Mexico's congress held a discussion over the possibility that there may be extraterrestrial life. It's the first time they've welcomed the tal…
This bodycam footage from New Jersey shows officers catching an alligator that was on the run for two weeks.
If you have a high school or college student, you may want to chat with them about watching for scammers targeting young people with false pro…
This Wednesday marks one year since the death of Iranian woman Mahsa Amini in police custody following her arrest in Tehran for allegedly flou…
A Ukrainian company has unveiled new body armor specifically manufactured for women. As the invasion by Russia drags on, company Ukrainian Arm…
This is the moment a police state trooper was dragged at speed along a road, after a driver tried to flee the scene. Veuer’s Chloe Hurst has t…
Watch Beyoncé's dancers rush to defend the singer as man attempted to throw an object at her.
Many musicians fled Afghanistan after the Taliban imposed put a strict ban on music when they seized power two years ago. Now a musical exchan…
This lemur likes to move it, move it!
Destruction of the Amazon rainforest has decreased significantly since Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva assumed Brazil's presidency. His government h…
Electric vehicles have come a long way in recent years and now one of them has absolutely destroyed previous records. And this one was able to…
Jeff E. Schapiro (804) 649-6814