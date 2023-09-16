The Richmond Egyptian Festival is high-touch: Using henna dye, young artists fashion botanical and floral patterns on the hands and arms of visitors.

The festival — at St. Mary and St. Philopater Mecurius Coptic Orthodox Church in western Henrico County — is also high-tech: Anyone with an appetite can order traditional Egyptian fare online. Curbside pickup is available.

Ibram Bector, 24, a newly minted graduate of the University of Virginia who was born and raised in a small village in the farm belt of Egypt a four-hour drive south of Cairo and came to the U.S. at age 6, supervised the online sales.

"It brings the community together," Bector, now a manager in Northern Virginia for the worldwide grocery chain Aldi, said of the festival, which opened Saturday morning and runs through Sunday night. "It is a chance to showcase our culture — to highlight our heritage."

Offerings include falafel, deep-fried balls of ground chickpeas; yellow rice; vegetables; and — for those with a sweet tooth — such customary desserts as basbousa, a honey cake, and kunafa, lightly fried dough infused with honey. All can be washed down with cups of thick Egyptian coffee prepared in small brass pots.

The festival, which last year drew 3,000 people, also offers a taste of the diversity that now defines Henrico, which has been transformed in barely a lifetime from a quiet, heavily white rural county to a bustling, multi-hued suburb. There are, however, new twists on some of the old fears.

Fahiem Fahiem, a cafeteria supervisor for the Henrico public school system who, with his wife and two children, helped organize the festival, said his earliest days in the Richmond area were reassuring — "that I experienced a very nice, welcoming community."

But after the Islamic terror attacks in New York, Pennsylvania and Northern Virginia on Sept. 11, 2001, he said, "Things started to change. I was harassed on the GRTC bus. People started looking at me, a person of a different color, as if I was a terrorist."

Fahiem's 18-year-old daughter, Mary — wearing a bright blue, embroidered abeya, an almost-floor-length gown popular with Egyptian men and women — said assimilation is easier for young people.

A chemical engineering student at Virginia Commonwealth University, Mary Fahiem recalled encounters with contemporaries, "I grew up being the first Egyptian person they met. Most of my interactions are with the younger generation. The younger generation is less quick to judge than the older generation."

Meagan Wells and Amy Stephens, both kindergarten teachers at Nuckols Farm Elementary School, attended the festival as a gesture to a school employee who is Egyptian and to three Egyptian families whose children are students there.

Wells, sporting a freshly drawn, vine-like henna pattern on her left hand and accompanied by her 6-year-old twins, Landon and Samantha, said — as they readied for a tour of the church sanctuary — that the festival was a "great opportunity" for her children to learn about different cultures and faiths.

The church — named for Mary, the mother of Jesus Christ, and Philopater Mecurius, an ancient Roman soldier and Christian who fought with two swords, one given him by an archangel — is one of four Coptic Orthodox congregations in the Richmond area.

The denomination is ancient, founded and based in Egypt in the aftermath of Christ's crucifixion, and has a presence across the Middle East and Africa.