The Shockoe Bottom African Burial Ground featured drumming, dancing and music Sunday as visitors gathered for Elegba Folklore Society’s 27th annual Juneteenth, A Freedom Celebration.

The celebration is a cultural and historical immersion to honor the ancestors who helped advance social justice and establish the original Juneteenth in 1865, said Elegba Folklore Society production and stage manager Sharalyn Garrard.

“We celebrate Juneteenth because that’s our Independence Day, and it's a very important day to celebrate a community of love for each other," Garrard said.

The two-day event kicked off Saturday evening with a torch-lit night walk along the Trail of Enslaved Africans. Attendees were immersed in the stories and historical record of African enslavement and emancipation as they walked from the Manchester Dock to the Shockoe Bottom African Burial Ground.

The celebration continued Sunday afternoon at the burial ground for Dancing with The Ancestors. Attendees were asked to dress in white, and many brought ancestral offerings such as flowers and fruit. The program began with a youth summit, when kids of all ages participated in a cultural exchange.

Following that, there were a variety of musical performances, including an appearance from Richmond native and jazz singer-songwriter Kenneka Cook, who showcased her unique sound of layering instrumentals, vocals and beatboxing. Another local jazz artist, The Marvin Taylor Experience, closed the celebration with a performance featuring his soulful saxophone skills.

The Elegba Folklore Society’s own performing company of dancers, drummers and singers also presented a vibrant and interactive performance. The show, with roots in West African traditions, is meant to cherish Ancestral social justice and liberation efforts dating back to the first Juneteenth celebration while also communicating a philosophy of Afrocentricity, according to the Elegba Folklore Society.

Along with music and dancing, there were also presenters including Kọ́lá Abímbọ́lá, professor of philosophy at Howard University, and Ifá Priest, as well as representatives from the Virginia Chapter of the Association of Black Psychologists.

Attendees also made their own heritage crafts as keepsakes from the event, engaged with healing cyphers and explored the Freedom Market, where they could shop for a variety of goods including jewelry, clothing and art.

Garrard said she hoped people came away from the event with a sense of pride having learned about African culture.

