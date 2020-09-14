Elementary school class moves online at Kersey Creek in Hanover after teacher tests positive for COVID

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A class of students at Kersey Creek Elementary School in Hanover County will move to remote instruction after its teacher tested positive for COVID-19, according to an email Monday from school principal Allison Mullens.

The email from Mullens, which was sent to families of Kersey Creek students and shared with the Richmond Times-Dispatch, said the exposure was limited to the teacher's classroom. The students and teacher of the exposed classroom will move to remote learning for two weeks, while all other students "will continue with in-person instruction as scheduled," according to the email.

Chris Whitley, public information officer for Hanover County Public Schools, said the teacher who tested positive will have a substitute stand in for them.

Citing privacy concerns, the school system did not share what grade was affected. "We are only sharing this with the families directly impacted," Whitley said.

The email from Mullens stated the Hanover Health Department determined there was no risk to anyone else at KCES. The health department when contacted by The Times-Dispatch referred all questions back to the Hanover school system.