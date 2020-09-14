Elementary school class moves online at Kersey Creek in Hanover after teacher tests positive for COVID

A class of students at Kersey Creek Elementary School in Hanover County will move to remote instruction after its teacher tested positive for COVID-19, according to an email Monday from school principal Allison Mullens.
The email from Mullens, which was sent to families of Kersey Creek students and shared with the Richmond Times-Dispatch, said the exposure was limited to the teacher's classroom. The students and teacher of the exposed classroom will move to remote learning for two weeks, while all other students "will continue with in-person instruction as scheduled," according to the email.
Chris Whitley, public information officer for Hanover County Public Schools, said the teacher who tested positive will have a substitute stand in for them.
Citing privacy concerns, the school system did not share what grade was affected. "We are only sharing this with the families directly impacted," Whitley said.
The email from Mullens stated the Hanover Health Department determined there was no risk to anyone else at KCES. The health department when contacted by The Times-Dispatch referred all questions back to the Hanover school system.
HCPS is the area's only school system that gave students and their families an option to come back in person this fall -- 60% chose to do so. Hanover is one of 10 school systems across the state, and the largest, to make the move to in-person learning.
When students and their families made the decision on whether to return in person or remain online, HCPS said the choice each family made was binding for the duration of the semester. It remains so despite the recent case at Kersey Creek, Whitley said.
"If parents have a concern, they may contact their school counselor to discuss how they can best support their child’s needs," Whitley said.
The email to families states custodial staff at Kersey Creek have completed cleaning and sanitizing the classroom in question.
"In the meantime, please continue to monitor your child daily for symptoms (i.e., fever, runny nose, cough, etc.). If your child exhibits any symptoms, please keep your child at home and contact your healthcare provider immediately," the email reads.
Parents were urged to contact the Chickahominy Health District coronavirus hotline (804-365-3340) with any questions.
804-649-6572
Twitter: @abbschurch