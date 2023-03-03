Drug manufacturing giant Eli Lilly & Co. announced Wednesday it will slash the cost of its insulin and cap a patient's cost at $35 a month.

A production facility recently built in Petersburg played a role in Lilly's move, which should help diabetics across the country save money on their medication.

Nonprofit drug maker Civica Inc. built a facility in Petersburg that will do something no drug maker is doing. It will assemble what are essentially generic forms of the three most popular types of insulin, and it will sell them at a fraction of the list price.

The company's aim isn't to dominate the insulin market, said its CEO, Ned McCoy. Its aim is to fix the market, and its plan appears to be working.

When it announced its plans to sell cheaper insulin, "it was with the intent of making clear that there is a more affordable way to deliver these essential medicines to people with diabetes," said Debbi Ford, a spokesperson for Civica. "With Lilly's announcement, we are seeing them take a positive and commendable step in the right direction."

Americans pay vastly higher drug costs than residents of other wealthy nations, and roughly 8 million Americans rely on insulin to survive.

The cost of insulin has grown so high that almost a quarter of Type 1 diabetics ration their supply, according to a study.

Humalog, one of Lilly's best-selling insulin products, has a list price of $530 for a five-pack of injection pens and $274 for a vial. What a consumer actually pays often depends on his or her insurance.

Sasha Poggi, a resident of Henrico County, has Type 1 diabetes and spends roughly $70 a month for two types of insulin, Humalog and Toujeo. Poggi works for Health Brigade, a Fan-neighborhood clinic, where she helps low-income diabetic patients obtain insulin for free or at a reduced cost.

Lilly said it will reduce the cost of its most common insulins by 70% and lower the price of its unbranded insulin from $82 a vial to $25.

In an effort to take back control of the drug market, a group of hospitals and philanthropic organizations formed Civica in 2018. Almost one year ago exactly, Civica announced it would produce insulin for a recommended cost of no more than $30 a vial and no more than $55 for a box of five pre-filled pens.

Its Petersburg facility will begin making the insulin products later this year, and Civica plans to begin selling them in early 2024.

Civica is making "biosimilar" versions of popular insulin brands. Civica will make generic forms of Lantus, Humalog and Novolog, the three most popular insulin brands. Patients using those brands can switch to Civica's insulin, McCoy said.

The nonprofit chose the Richmond region for its facility because of its overlapping vision with Virginia Commonwealth University's Medicines for All, which aims to reduce the price of essential medicines, Phlow Corp., which is building a national stockpile of drugs, and AMPAC Fine Chemicals, which provides the building blocks for medicines.

"Civica has demonstrated that you don't need to price gouge sick Americans to have a viable business model," said Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va. Warner's daughter has Type 1 diabetes, and he has supported the Richmond-area coalition for drug manufacturing, which won more than $50 million in federal support.

Civica isn't the only group competing with established insulin manufacturers. Walmart has begun selling insulin brand Novolog under its own label, called ReliOn, for about $75 a vial.

The Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Co. has said it will manufacture cheaper insulin, and the state of California passed a bill creating the authority to produce its own insulin.

"Eli Lilly definitely sees the writing on the wall," Larry Levitt, executive vice president for health policy at KFF, told NBC News. KFF was formerly known as the Kaiser Family Foundation.

A spokesperson for Eli Lilly did not comment on how Civica's entry into the insulin market affected its decision making.

Pressure from the government and diabetes advocacy organizations likely played a role, too.

The federal government capped the out-of-pocket cost of insulin for Medicare patients at $35 a month, and President Joe Biden has urged manufacturers to reduce their costs for the rest of the population.

Warner said Eli Lilly's action is the result of the sustained pressure politicians have put on the issue for years.

Eli Lilly's decision to cut prices won't have any effect on Civica's plan to produce insulin in Petersburg, Ford said.

Plenty of diabetic patients use other brands of insulin and still need relief. The country has a long way to go to ensure that everyone has affordable access to insulin, said Aaron Turner-Phifer, director of policy at JDRF, previously known as the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

"Civica will certainly play a role in the ultimate solution to have affordable insulin," Turner-Phifer said.

📷 The Times-Dispatch's 'Photo of the Day' Jan. 1, 2023 Jan. 2, 2023 Jan. 3, 2023 Jan. 4, 2023 Jan. 5, 2023 Jan. 6, 2023 Jan. 7, 2023 Jan. 8, 2023 Jan. 10, 2023 Jan. 11, 2023 Jan. 12, 2023 Jan. 13, 2023 Jan. 14, 2023 Jan. 15, 2023 Jan. 16, 2023 Jan. 17, 2023 Jan. 18, 2023 Jan. 19, 2023 Jan. 20, 2023 Jan. 21, 2023 Jan. 22, 2023 Jan. 23, 2023 Jan. 24, 2023 Jan. 25, 2023 Jan. 26, 2023 Jan. 27, 2023 Jan. 28, 2023 Jan. 29, 2023 Jan. 30, 2023 Jan. 31, 2023 Feb. 1, 2023 Feb. 2, 2023 Feb. 3, 2023 Feb. 4, 2023 Feb. 5, 2023 Feb. 6, 2023 Feb. 7, 2023 Feb. 8, 2023 Feb. 9, 2023 Feb. 10, 2023 Feb 11, 2023 Feb. 12, 2023 Feb. 13, 2023 Feb. 14, 2023 Feb. 15, 2023 Feb. 16, 2023 Feb. 17, 2023 Feb. 18, 2023 Feb. 19, 2023 Feb. 20, 2023 Feb. 21, 2023 Feb. 22, 2023 Feb. 23, 2023 Feb. 24, 2023 Feb. 25, 2023 Feb. 26, 2023 Feb. 27, 2023 Feb. 28, 2023 March 1, 2023