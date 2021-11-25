'Elijah is the best thing;' Teen advocate working to improve hospital experience for child abuse victims

She also said teachers and school nurses and counselors are trusted allies - about 25% of cases are referred by them - so when schools closed last year, children lost that layer of protection.

Foster said "fundraising is a great thing, but Elijah is the best thing."

"Children advocating for children who are abused, I’ve never seen happen in my entire 30-year career," she said. "We have a hard enough time having adults realize the impact of child abuse and advocating for children...[but] his maturity to understand the impact of this on these children is just phenomenal and inspiring."

Bland indicated that Elijah was interested in mentoring children at the hospital once it's completed.

To that, Foster said that "the value of him spending his life’s work and effort for these kids is going to be invaluable to them because if they have that contact with him, and he demonstrates his empathy and support to them, that investment will just carry forward in a way that I have never seen.”

Elijah admits he was a bit intimidated by having to reach $12,500. His money will be matched through a challenge grant opportunity provided by the Richmond-based Mary Morton Parsons Foundation.