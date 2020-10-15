Emergency childcare centers in Richmond continue to open over a month into the school year

Emergency child care centers continue to pop up across the city more than a month into the school year.

With hundreds of slots already filled at churches and some schools tapped to help families in need, more help is coming to the East End effective Oct. 26, according to the director of a nonprofit that's operating a center at Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School.

Spots supported by federal coronavirus relief funds first came online in September at Battery Park and Movement churches through programs run by the YMCA. Up to 100 more students will soon be able to go to MLK under a program administered by the Peter Paul Development Center, a nearby nonprofit.

“We’re all trying to do what’s in the best interest of our children and families … We ask for a little patience and grace as we try to be the servant leaders we’ve been hired and elected to be,” said Damon Jiggetts, executive director of Peter Paul, which recently finalized an agreement with the school system.

Surrounding localities established childcare centers in some of their schools before tens of thousands of students across the region started the year online because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Richmond opened centers at Blackwell and Miles Jones elementary schools on Oct. 5.