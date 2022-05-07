End of state relief program stokes fears of eviction crisis

After a nearly three-year pause on evictions for nonpayment, the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority says it will resume eviction proceedings in a “phased approach” when a state rent relief program comes to an end this month.

The looming threat of evictions has some local officials and housing activists worried as 1,600 RRHA households are behind on rent.

Mayor Levar Stoney, the housing authority and some officials say there’s been an extensive outreach effort to inform residents about the rent relief program and a May 15 deadline to apply.

But there are some local leaders and city residents who say the authority’s outreach campaign has been inadequate, and that many people could become homeless in the coming weeks without further intervention.

Councilwoman Stephanie Lynch said she’s fearful that many families could lose their homes after a back-to-back loss of housing safety nets.

As the rent relief deadline looms, the city and local homeless service providers last month shut down the city’s season inclement weather shelter system and a non-congregate shelter program that also had been funded by federal aid throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

”With all these evictions coming down the pike, even if it’s just 30 or 40 of them, that could still be a couple hundred people” that will lose housing, she said in an interview this month. “Where are they going to go? Out on the street? It’s mind-boggling to me that fire alarms aren’t sounding about this.”

RRHA stopped evicting residents for nonpayment in late 2019. When the pandemic began, state officials temporarily closed courts and established protections to keep renters housed. Federal safeguards also forbade evictions from public housing. Many of those safeguards have since expired.

Angela Fountain, an RRHA spokeswoman, said the housing authority launched its “Come Current” campaign about six months ago to get residents to pay their past-due rent.

The campaign included advertisements in local media and on public transit, including one ad that read “paying rent sets the right example — get back on track!

Other ads included information about relief, including an option for those who don’t qualify for relief to enter a repayment plan and avoid legal action.

Fountain said RRHA will soon start eviction proceedings against households with the highest outstanding balances first.

“RRHA is only planning to resume lease enforcement due to nonpayment as a last resort — in cases where residents have not taken advantage of numerous opportunities for rent relief and/or refuse to sign up for a repayment agreement or are no longer eligible for either,” she said.

65 tenants owe at least $5K

Data provided by the authority shows that 956 households, as of April 10, have $500 or more in arrears. Sixty-five households owe at least $5,000.

The housing authority on Wednesday announced the final push for its outreach campaign, saying that it will meet with residents at each of its communities’ property management offices over the next two weeks to help residents finalize or start applications for rent relief.

The Department of Housing and Community Development, which administers the state rent relief program, announced last month that it would close out the program on May 15 because it is running out of the $1 billion the state has received since June 2020 to assist households that are in arrears.

Virginia, as of March 31, has distributed more than $713 million over 140,000 payments to approximately 105,000 households. Most of the money was granted to tenants and landlords in the private rental market, with only $8.3 million awarded to the state’s 26 public housing authorities, according to data provided by DHCD.

Richmond’s housing authority, the largest in the state with approximately 4,000 households, has received $3 million as of last month.

Even so, many tenants have say they have struggled to keep up with paying rent as COVID-19 continues to pose risks to public health. Residents say they struggle to find work or are unable to do so because of disabilities. Others note the high cost of child care or losing child support or federal benefits that were helping cover their rental costs.

Willena Moore, who has lived in Gilpin Court since 2015, said RRHA’s fresh outreach push seems like a last-minute effort that’s typical of the organization, underscoring the distrust and skepticism some residents hold against the authority.

“A lot of people are trying to get their rent paid,” she said. “You hear people complain that RRHA is dragging their feet.”

A few activists and volunteers who have been trying to help sign residents up said there also have been hurdles with RRHA, as staff have asked residents for information the authority should already have on file. In some instances, they said, staff asked residents to meet multiple times before they could submit an application.

Lynch said she was recently disturbed to learn that RRHA had declined assistance from DHCD when it offered to let the authority resubmit 1,000 pending applications through a more streamlined process.

Fountain said RRHA officials appreciated the offer, but felt it would have complicated matters with so many applications already in process.

“We simply did not have the manpower to start over,” Fountain said. “Also not knowing how long we would have access to these funds, we thought it was critical to move forward to get as many families enrolled as possible even if this meant additional work on the back end.”

Some officials and housing activists feel that the authority and the mayor’s administration have not done enough beyond those efforts.

At a City Council meeting last month, Thad Williamson, a University of Richmond professor and former senior policy adviser in Stoney’s cabinet, said failure to intervene and prevent mass evictions could damage trust among public agencies, housing residents and the broader community.

He noted the mayor’s so-called Equity Agenda, which the council formally adopted last June, cites meeting the housing needs of families, eviction prevention and the creation of 10,000 new affordable housing units over the next 10 years as priorities for the city.

“An outcome in which nearly 1,000 households don’t get the assistance they are entitled to is unacceptable, from every point of view,” Williamson said. “To be blunt, if we can’t make sure our residents are obtaining and benefiting from free resources provided by the federal government, it’s hard to see how we can do anything more ambitious.”

While Fountain highlighted how council members such as Cynthia Newbille, Ellen Robertson and Ann-Frances Lambert have been involved in outreach efforts, a few people who also have volunteered say more could be done.

“We feel like there’s no time to waste here anymore, and unfortunately, a lot of time has been wasted,” said Brian Bills, a city resident who had visited several public housing communities with Williamson and other community and activist groups to help inform residents of the rent relief program.

“What I think has been most disappointing is that I haven’t seen the rest of the city speaking up for these tenants,” he added. “Where is the mayor? Where is the City Council? I honestly can’t tell you that I’ve seen them lift a finger to help RRHA tenants. And that’s been a real disappointment.”

Stoney, when asked about evictions and concerns about the end of the rent relief program, shared few details about how the city plans to help. He also questioned whether some residents are failing to take responsibility.

“RRHA have, I think, gone above and beyond,” he said, noting its outreach efforts in recent weeks. “My grandmother would say ... you can bring a horse to water, but you can’t make it drink. And right now we have some folks who are either evading or avoiding speaking with RRHA officials.”

‘No communication’

While RRHA says it’s been trying to reach residents to notify them that they are behind on rent and can apply for relief, other residents said Thursday that the authority could have done more to share information about the state program far ahead of the upcoming deadline.

Walking through Gilpin Court with his 2-year-old on Thursday, as RRHA staff was meeting with residents there to help with the rent relief applications, Leon Trapp, 36, said he and his fiance had no problems applying for relief earlier this year, but that the housing authority has not confirmed whether they have been approved.

“The paperwork is easy. It was just ... we didn’t know if we got it or not,” he said. “There’s been no communication. ... We haven’t gotten any letters saying we’re subject to eviction, so that’s why I figure we got it.”

Moore said she’s noticed the recent letters and emails going out, but worries that some residents could be blamed for their own misfortune if they are unable to get the aid and lose their home.

Moore said she and her husband have started working through a backup plan for them and their four children if they need to move, though it makes her think: What will happen to the other families that live in public housing? What about their kids?