English learners are being asked to come to school in person to take standardized test

When asked if Lane was in the position to do the same, Pyle said department officials thought the best thing to do was offer more flexibility to allow less students in one testing location at once.

“Rather than pursue an avenue that was closed, our focus has been on providing as much flexibility as possible for the administration of these federally mandated assessments,” Pyle said in an interview, “and recognizing that it’s important to assess where these students are in terms of their acquisition of English one year after schools were closed."

Oher English proficiency test companies, like the Data Recognition Corporation, have adopted a virtual testing option. But to switch to a different test, the Virginia Board of Education would have to vote on the matter. The department would then have to go through a lengthy process to have that test approved by the U.S. Department of Education.

The ACCESS test is taken in four sections: Speaking, Listening, Reading, Writing. It's usually taken over a course of days for all ELL students. Teachers are allowed to opt out of proctoring duties, but students can't opt out of testing. Locally, there are nearly 11,000 English language learners who might be required to take the test.