Enrichmond Foundation executive director gone after years of tumult over stewardship of historic Black cemeteries

The Richmond nonprofit foundation that maintains two historic Black cemeteries says it is planning to "reestablish operations" and "redeploy resources" after parting ways with its executive director last month.

After facing scrutiny for the foundation's stewardship of the Evergreen and East End cemeteries over the past five years, John Sydnor is no longer the organization's executive director.

J. David Young, the foundation's president, said Sydnor left last month as he found "a new opportunity." Young in an interview Wednesday declined to share more details about the circumstances of his departure.

Sydnor's exit from the foundation comes as a group of people with relatives buried in the historic 19th century cemeteries continue to seek more involvement and authority in the management of the two burial grounds that the foundation owns.

Some of the foundation's critics say they have heard few details about what happened to Sydnor, but reiterated their wishes for the foundation and its partners to become more transparent and committed to stewardship and engagement with descendants.

"Deposing Enrichmond’s leader was necessary given the longstanding poor condition of East End and Evergreen. But he was only part of the problem. He was enabled, sustained, funded, abetted and excused by a network of government officials and nonprofit leaders," Brian Palmer, an organizer with the Descendants Council of Greater Richmond, said in an open letter last week.

"Removing him while doing nothing to change how business is generally done at East End and Evergreen will be a superficial alteration, like firing the captain of a sinking ocean liner."

Sydnor did not respond to calls and messages from The Times-Dispatch this week. A statement about his exit coordinated by the foundation, city officials and a state organization that has supported Enrichmond's endeavors at the cemeteries did not include a quote from Sydnor.

"We are extremely grateful for the commitment and dedication of the entire Enrichmond Foundation staff team and volunteers to the Richmond community over the years," Young said, according to the statement.

"We will temporarily restructure operations as we work to refocus the efforts and impact of the agency. The Board [of Directors] and key volunteers are working to maintain and grow strategic relationships as we re-establish operations and redeploy vital community resources."

Enrichmond, a city-affiliated nonprofit created in 1990 to support the city's parks department and local community groups, purchased Evergreen and East End in 2017 and 2019.

Tens of thousands of people, including several local civil rights heroes and luminaries, are buried in the two cemeteries.

Evergreen, which has been recognized by the United Nations as “a site of memory” in the UNESCO Slave Route Project, is the resting place of Maggie L. Walker, the first African American woman to charter a bank in the U.S.; John Mitchell, the crusading editor and publisher of the Richmond Planet; and Dr. Richard F. Tancil, who rose from enslavement to become a successful doctor and founder of the Nickel Savings Bank.

Foundation officials said they bought the sites in hopes of helping local volunteer groups and descendants restore the cemeteries, as they had become overrun with vegetation in recent decades. Much like other historic Black cemeteries in Virginia, the two sites have also been subject to littering and vandalism, which contributed to loss and damage to grave markers and burial plots.

State lawmakers in recent years have passed legislation to direct state dollars to support the rehabilitation of Black cemeteries where caretakers have struggled to maintain grounds without perpetual care funds and descendant families moving away or dying off.

Enrichmond, through an affiliated LLC, purchased Evergreen and East End for $140,000 and $35,000, respectively, according to property records. The Virginia Outdoors Foundation, a state conservation land trust created by the General Assembly in 1966, allocated $400,000 to Enrichmond in 2016 to protect the property as a cemetery in perpetuity.

Palmer said he felt that local and state officials made a mistake partnering with Enrichmond to maintain the cemeteries, as it has failed to meet expectations in the past, citing the city's decision to wrest management of the 17th Street Farmers' Market from the foundation following complaints from business owners there in 2019.

Enrichmond in 2020 revealed a $19 million master plan for Evergreen that includes a new $2 million visitor center and the creation of a historic cemetery district to help preservation efforts for all of the cemeteries in the area. The plan was created with input from an advisory committee that included several descendants.

Palmer said he and others also take issue with the Evergreen master plan, as it has few details about preserving the cemetery and an outsized focus on developing trails, utilities and public amenities on what is supposed to be hallowed ground.

The relationship between the foundation and some of the descendants has also been strained at various times over the past five years.

Palmer, who is also the co-founder of the Friends of East End, a volunteer group that had been involved in research and maintenance of the cemeteries, said his organization stopped working there in 2020 after Enrichmond asked its partner organizations to sign special agreements to access the properties.

Palmer said the Friends of East End was reluctant to sign the agreement, as it included clauses that would waive their rights to photos and other records they create from the site.

Others said they were also disturbed by Sydnor and other officials later that year when they revealed in a virtual public meeting that exposed human remains discovered near East End showed evidence of "postmortem cutting," indicating that they may have been removed by grave robbers and used for medical study.

Descendants who attended the meeting said they felt officials mishandled the disclosure and disrespectfully enforced a three-minute time limit on people who asked to speak or pose questions.

Questions about the foundation's judgement rose again a few months ago when Enrichmond posted a promotional video of a volunteer service day organized around the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

Young and John Mitchell, a descendant of the civil rights activist buried in Evergreen and Enrichmond's ambassador to the descendant community, said Sydnor's departure has nothing to do with any of the issues the foundation has faced in recent years.

Young, who said he and other board members will now oversee Enrichmond's daily operations, acknowledged that the problems had led city officials to pull $75,000 in direct funding to Enrichmond last year, but noted that the City Council recently restored part of its funding in the city's next annual budget.

He said the foundation is also seeking to mend fences with its the Descendants Council and Friends of East End. "All of these folks, they’re scheduled to meet, probably virtually, to discuss these things and figure out how to work together and how to improve relations," Young said. "That’s really what I’ve wanted all long."

Some remain skeptical about whether relationships and stewardship will improve.

Ryan Smith, a Virginia Commonwealth University history professor and ally of the Descendants Council, said the leadership of Enrichmond will remain largely the same, and that questions about potential state funding and ownership of the cemeteries remain.

"These are quasi-public agencies," he said. "I don't think it's out of line for the public to ask about what's going on with these groups that have received so much" public funding.

Mitchell said Enrichmond officials are still working on the transition process, including replacing Sydnor as the only titled director of the LLC that technically owns the cemeteries -- an arrangement that's remained the subject of scrutiny from Palmer and others.

"People keep saying that it’s his company, but that is meant to handle liability for anything that happens on the grounds. ... Parity LLC is Enrichmond. It’s not John Sydnor," Mitchell said. "Hopefully we can move forward and people won’t be focusing on questions that have already been answered."

Jason McGarvey, a spokesman for the Virginia Outdoors Foundation, said that the organization earlier this year had proposed plans to allocate $150,000 in new funding for Enrichmond to continue working on implementing its master plan for the two cemeteries.

He said the Outdoors Foundation's governing board is expected to review the proposal again next month, but added that Sydnor's departure could delay approval of the funding.

"With John leaving Enrichmond and [the organization] going through a transition, it’ll probably get tabled again or pushed off," he said. "We don’t know what the outcome will be for that."