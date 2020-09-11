Enrichmond Foundation proposes relocation of recently uncovered human remains near East End Cemetery

"I find it so inspiring that the descendant family members came up with a solution for this before it came to light under our watch," Sydnor said. "I commend them for that."

The plan says the $1.25 million memorial meadow would be located near the existing Evergreen entrance, directly adjacent to the East End cemetery. The entire scope of the restoration project is expected to cost $19 million. "Unmarked and unknown graves to the west of the entrance provide an opportunity for reflection and remembrance," the plan says, of the Memorial Meadow. "A boardwalk above the ground leads visitors through native grasses and flowers to seating areas, interpretive signage and a peaceful meadow walk. Memorial stone(s) respect those unfound and unmarked within the cemetery."

Though it may be complete on time, Sydnor said he would like to relocate the remains in a ceremony within the next year.

The discovery of exposed human remains is not entirely unusual at the East End Cemetery.