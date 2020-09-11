Enrichmond Foundation proposes relocation of recently uncovered human remains near East End Cemetery

The nonprofit foundation in charge of the East End and Evergreen cemeteries is planning to relocate exposed human remains discovered earlier this summer to a new memorial meadow on the historic African American burial grounds.
John Sydnor, executive director of the Enrichmond Foundation, said Thursday that the nonprofit is developing those plans after an employee came upon bones and bone fragments in a box along an eroding ravine between the two cemeteries in July.
As the foundation and volunteer groups seek to complete the restoration of both sites, where Black luminaries of Richmond history are buried, such as Maggie Walker and Richmond Planet editor John Mitchell, Sydnor predicted that more remains may be found in the coming years.
"It’s a big deal because it’s the first time. But it’s something we’ll probably do quite often ... because of the condition of the cemeteries," Sydnor said in an interview.
While both cemeteries were acquired by Enrichmond in the last three years, volunteer groups have been working to undo decades of neglect due to a lack of public support and plans for the perpetual care of the sites. The work involves constant maintenance of the grounds and the removal of overgrown trees, brush and kudzu over grave sites. A master plan for the restoration of Evergreen Cemetery was publicly unveiled earlier this year.
The origins of both cemeteries date back to the late 19th century, as local African Americans sought to create a dignified final resting places for their elders who included formerly enslaved workers with only few or no records of their births. The cemeteries also are associated with the grounds of a former public cemetery where poor Black people were buried.
Since the remains discovered in July were found away from any marked or known graves, foundation officials and a state archaeologist theorized that a former caretaker may have assembled and buried a package of human remains that were originally exposed due to natural causes or accidents during the preparation of new burial sites long ago.
Joanna Wilson Green, the state archaeologist overseeing the foundation's reburial application to the Virginia Department of Historic Resources, said evidence at the site indicates that the remains did not come from a primary burial. "We don’t know where their original burials are located," she said. "I don’t think we’ll ever find out."
The 180-page master plan, developed in consultation with the descendants of people buried there, includes conceptual designs for a sacred burial place for the unknown people whose remains are found. Sydnor said he was pleased that the professional experts and family members involved in the development of the plan had the foresight to envision the memorial site.
"I find it so inspiring that the descendant family members came up with a solution for this before it came to light under our watch," Sydnor said. "I commend them for that."
The plan says the $1.25 million memorial meadow would be located near the existing Evergreen entrance, directly adjacent to the East End cemetery. The entire scope of the restoration project is expected to cost $19 million. "Unmarked and unknown graves to the west of the entrance provide an opportunity for reflection and remembrance," the plan says, of the Memorial Meadow. "A boardwalk above the ground leads visitors through native grasses and flowers to seating areas, interpretive signage and a peaceful meadow walk. Memorial stone(s) respect those unfound and unmarked within the cemetery."
Though it may be complete on time, Sydnor said he would like to relocate the remains in a ceremony within the next year.
The discovery of exposed human remains is not entirely unusual at the East End Cemetery.
Brian Palmer, a co-founder of the volunteer group Friends of East End Cemetery, said he and others had previously come across exposed remains while working at the site in the past "half a dozen times" over the last decade. In those instances, he said, police called to the scene determined that there was nothing suspicious about the remains. He said a local funeral home took the remains and reburied them in one case, but that the volunteers would usually cover up the remains after the police would leave.
Palmer said the remains discovered earlier this summer, which the Virginia Department of Historic Resources has been holding since investigating the site in late July, are larger than what he and others found in the past.
Though Sydnor feels confident about the relocation plan, Palmer, who has two relatives buried in the East End cemetery, said he thinks the overall master plan does not include enough detail about how the foundation intends to restore East End, and that there hasn't been enough progress in the restoration or condition of the site.
"The disposition of remains, cannot be decided outside the context of Enrichmond’s overall stewardship of East End," Palmer and three others said in an email to DHR on Thursday. "The current state of the cemetery, overgrown and untended, should be triggering alarm bells in state offices."
A public comment period regarding Enrichmond's request to rebury the remains ended Friday. Of the eight messages that had been sent by Thursday afternoon, most asked that a public hearing be held to discuss the foundation's plans.
Wilson Green said it's likely to be held by virtual means, though Palmer said he and others would like for it to be held in-person.
