Enrichmond Foundation to dissolve, raising questions about historic cemeteries

Community members are searching for answers after a Richmond nonprofit organization that supports municipal parks has dissolved. The group, Enrichmond Foundation, also oversees two historic cemeteries.

“Until we figure out who is responsible for the funds and where they are – and unless we have a firm commitment from our public officials that they will take care of the cemeteries with genuine descendent engagement – we’ll still be at the starting line,” said Brian Palmer, a member of the Descendents Council of Greater Richmond, which represents ancestors buried at the cemeteries.

Enrichmond was founded in 1990 and served as an umbrella organization for at least 85 area community volunteer groups, helping developing local parks and public spaces. The organization in 2019 and 2017 took over the 1800s East End and Evergreen cemeteries, which had fallen into disrepair.

The group's board in late June determined it was “in the best interest of the foundation and its charitable mission to dissolve the foundation,” according to a letter signed by Kerry Brian Hutcherson, a legal advisor, sent to community partners.

Hutcherson in the letter said he's assisting with the process to end the group.

“In the coming weeks, I will be working to gather a comprehensive list of the foundations’ assets and liabilities so that the foundation can follow up with partner organizations regarding the next steps in the dissolution process," he said.

A cause was not given.

Christopher Frelke, director of Richmond parks, recreation and community facilities, in an email to the foundation’s community partners said his department also is working with the City Attorney's Office "to determine the next steps and how to proceed moving forward."

“The city values your partnership and the impact you make to our park system,” the email obtained by the Times-Dispatch reads. “In order to ensure the most optimal transition this may take time, but in the interim we do not want to disrupt the valuable work you provide for our city.”

But Scott Morrison, the treasurer of the group Richmond Tree Stewards, said there's concern about the fallout from the group ending. He said they received a $15,000 grant in May that they no longer had access to — and a tree giveaway costing $7,000 is approaching.

“It’s another way in which this has been just absolutely crippling,” Morrison said. “And our questions to Enrichmond itself – how respectful were they of all of the partner organization’s funds? Or did they just use that for their purposes without really conferring or respecting our needs?”

Executive Director John Sydnor also parted ways with Enrichmond earlier this year amid criticism from community members regarding the foundation’s stewardship of the two historic Black cemeteries.

Sydnor would not comment on the dissolving of the organization.

James Mickle, a certified park and recreation professional with over 20 years of experience in recreation operations, was announced as the new deputy executive director of Enrichmond in January.

In a May Zoom meeting with Enrichmond officials and representatives of their partner organizations, board members referred to Mickle as a “consultant” for the foundation. Mickle was described as “a prime candidate” to possibly lead the company in the future, according to the video obtained by the Times-Dispatch.

Mickle did not respond to requests for comment.

In a recent vote by the board, Hutcherson and John Mitchell Jr., a descendant of the civil rights activist of the same name and Enrichmond’s ambassador to the descendant community, became the authorized representatives for the foundation’s affairs, according to an email from former board President J. David Young. His term ended on June 30, he wrote.

The recently formed Descendents Council had raised concerns about Enrichmond’s treatment of the cemeteries in May, creating a petition to former Gov. Ralph Northam for more oversight of the foundation. The petition has garnered over 13,300 signatures since.

City officials also withdrew a $75,000 annual contribution to the foundation in next year’s budget amid the descendents' demands for more accountability from local and state officials over the foundation.

“We’ve always tried to work with Enrichmond as equals, and they’ve never dealt with us as equals – more like as individuals,” Palmer said. “And we would not accept that.”

The foundation has also received human and financial capital for its projects through AmeriCorps, which handles service projects. A spokesperson with AmeriCorps was not available for comment.

Enrichmond’s website now displays a “Page not found” message on its homepage and numerous areas on the site.