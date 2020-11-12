Enrollment is down in Henrico, where some students are set to return to classes Nov. 30 as COVID cases rise

"How are we going to support an abnormally large kindergarten class next year and understand how big that is?" Shea said. "It's going to be a bumpy ride in terms of staffing, and it's definitely something to keep an eye on."

The decline in elementary enrollment resulted in 21 elementary school positions remaining unfilled. Andy Jenks, the spokesman for HCPS, said that the hope is to fill those positions if enrollment increases next year.

The decline in enrollment, Hinton said, is not unique to Henrico County Schools. According to a study done by the Virginia Association of Superintendents, she said that many school districts have also seen a decrease in enrollment. In Richmond, Superintendent Jason Kamras previously said he has noticed a higher number of requests to homeschool children.

"Membership has been impacted by the current pandemic in schooling circumstances," she said. "This year is an anomaly with our data."

HCPS voted in July to remain virtual to stop the spread of COVID-19. Last month, the School Board voted 4-1 to expand in person instruction, with elementary school students beginning to fill classrooms on November 30. Middle and High School won't be allowed to start in-person instruction until 2021.