Enrollment is down in Henrico, where some students are set to return to classes Nov. 30 as COVID cases rise

Enrollment is down 1,400 students in Henrico County compared to last year, in large part because parents made other choices with school buildings closed this semester due to COVID-19. Elementary students remain on track to return Nov. 30 even as rising case numbers in the county push the school district into the highest risk for transmission category according to federal guidelines.
The district saw an 118% increase in students who moved to private schools along with a decline in kindergarten enrollment of more than 500 students. Requests to homeschool students are also up in the district. Tiffany Hinton, the director of assessment, research, and evaluation at Henrico County Schools told the School Board at its Thursday meeting that she suspects that many kindergarteners’ parents either sought private instruction or decided to wait a year to enroll their students in school.
Most of the enrollment decline happened at the elementary school level, and it is the first year since 2014 that enrollment dipped below 50,000 students.
Tuckahoe District School Board member Marcie Shea said the enrollment figures also raise concerns that next year's kindergarten class might be abnormally large. She wondered what percent of kindergarten students were homeschooled and would move forward with first grade should they come back to HCPS versus how many would start kindergarten when they get back to HCPS.
"How are we going to support an abnormally large kindergarten class next year and understand how big that is?" Shea said. "It's going to be a bumpy ride in terms of staffing, and it's definitely something to keep an eye on."
The decline in elementary enrollment resulted in 21 elementary school positions remaining unfilled. Andy Jenks, the spokesman for HCPS, said that the hope is to fill those positions if enrollment increases next year.
The decline in enrollment, Hinton said, is not unique to Henrico County Schools. According to a study done by the Virginia Association of Superintendents, she said that many school districts have also seen a decrease in enrollment. In Richmond, Superintendent Jason Kamras previously said he has noticed a higher number of requests to homeschool children.
"Membership has been impacted by the current pandemic in schooling circumstances," she said. "This year is an anomaly with our data."
HCPS voted in July to remain virtual to stop the spread of COVID-19. Last month, the School Board voted 4-1 to expand in person instruction, with elementary school students beginning to fill classrooms on November 30. Middle and High School won't be allowed to start in-person instruction until 2021.
As the number of new cases in every Richmond area locality put local school districts in or approaching the highest risk category, the Henrico School Board is not considering scaling back in-person instruction as of Thursday. Henrico is in the highest risk for number of new cases, but a lower risk for how many COVID tests are coming back positive.
Beth Tiegen, the Chief of Staff for HCPS' administration, and who also oversees the HCPS health committee, said that a recommendation to scale back in person instruction would happen if both the risk for number of new cases and positivity percentages were both in the red zone, indicating highest risk. If that decision needed to be made, the School Board has relinquished its power to vote on the matter, and the health committee would make the call.
Teachers have been uncertain about returning to classrooms given the increasing spread of COVID-19 happening in Richmond and around the country.
