Richmond’s Hotel Greene, an indoor mini-golf venue themed as a mysterious European hotel , has a new addition: a grand ballroom with an unhappy history.
Just as he did with Hotel Greene, which opened last year, owner Jim Gottier developed a theme and fictional backstory for the Crown Room. It opened in mid-July in the space that used to house Greenleaf’s Pool Room.
Greenleaf’s Pool Room — a pool hall and restaurant — was Gottier’s first Richmond business. It closed in mid-March.
In the fiction of Hotel Greene, the Crown Room has its own story, one that is shrouded in misfortune. Conceived in the aftermath of World War I as the Hotel Greene’s grand ballroom, the Crown Room had to halt construction suddenly due to the spread of the Spanish flu. Though the ballroom was finally built a decade later and opened to much fanfare, it once again faced ruin after the stock market crash of 1929. After decades being rented out for various purposes (including as a billiards room), the ballroom was finally demolished, alongside the Hotel Greene, in 1973.
The real-life creation of the Crown Room also came with its fair share of tribulations. Over the past several years, Greenleaf’s Pool Room had been losing patrons to other gaming and dining businesses in the city; Gottier estimated that the pool hall had lost 15% of its Friday and Saturday night business and 15% of its private event revenue to competitors in recent years.
Then, a friend and customer had been planning to purchase the business, but the sale fell through due to the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic. Gottier, with four years left on the space’s lease and unwilling to try to sell it again, was left with no other choice but to transform the space into something new.
“We thought, ‘Well, Hotel Greene’s doing so well, and we all love Hotel Greene so much, why not make an extension of it?’ And every hotel has to have a ballroom,” he says.
Thus, the Crown Room was born. Hotel Greene has always offered food and beverages to golfers waiting for their turn to play, but its small lobby made following coronavirus safety precautions difficult. At 5,400 square feet, the Crown Room is big enough for socially distanced dining, with tables positioned at least 6 feet apart. It’s also big enough that, depending on size, two private events can be held in the space at a time. The room can serve as both a private event space and a socially distanced dining room.
Gottier and his staff are taking several precautions to protect patrons of the Crown Room from COVID-19. Placed on each table, for example, is a small card that lists a QR code that directs diners to an online ordering profile. This decreases the amount of contact between diners and waitstaff and negates the need for patrons to handle menus. Similar technology is available to place reservations, both at the Crown Room and Hotel Greene.
Other precautions, such as restricting patrons from sitting at the bar and thoroughly sanitizing shared items like chairs every hour on the hour, are also being followed. At Hotel Greene, which is open Wednesday through Sunday, minigolf reservations have been spaced out so that eight golfers enter the course every half-hour.
Even though diners can eat and drink in the Crown Room before a game of minigolf, the room isn’t merely an extension of Hotel Greene. Some items on its menu are exclusive to the new room, including some dishes, such as the grilled cheese, that were popular staples of Greenleaf’s menu.
Currently, the Crown Room is open Friday and Saturday nights. Gottier characterized the opening weekend of July 17 and 18 as “slow but enthusiastic, which is kind of what we thought would happen.”
“We used to be really busy on Friday and Saturday night, so very different. But we’re pretty happy,” business manager Mathilde Kmun said, adding that “everybody respected the face masks.”
Of course, in the fiction of the Crown Room, masks are being worn to prevent the spread not of the coronavirus but the Spanish flu. It’s a way to step away from the doldrums of social isolation without forgoing important safety guidelines.
“We like to be a little surreal. … We can see both places [the Crown Room and Hotel Greene] as kind of a stage set for people to come in and act out whatever,” explained Gottier. “We’re all kind of ghosts in these old buildings.”
