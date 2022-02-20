Equal Rights Amendment is vital for democracy, feminist activist Gloria Steinem says in Richmond

It is "insane" that the Equal Rights Amendment to the U.S. Constitution still hasn't been ratified nearly a century after it was first proposed, one of the nation's leading voices for women's rights said at The Richmond Forum Saturday night.

“The constitution was written by guys for guys – white guys," said Gloria Steinem, an author, journalist and political activist for women's rights. "There has always been a necessity of making it inclusive, as it is supposed to be. Otherwise it is not a democracy."

"We are still fighting this battle, including in this state, which is absolutely crucial to the Equal Rights Amendment," Steinem said.

An estimated 2,100 subscribers attended The Richmond Forum in-person at the Altria Theater and another 1,000 household subscribers watched the program via livestream.

The Equal Rights Amendment, which states that "equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of sex" was first proposed in Congress in 1923 but did not pass both houses of Congress until 1972.

In 2020, Virginia, under Democratic control of both the House and Senate, became the 38th state to ratify the amendment, thus reaching the required four-fifths of states to approve it. But that came well past a 1982 deadline set by Congress.

On Friday, Virginia formally withdrew from a federal lawsuit that seeks to certify the Equal Rights Amendment into the U.S. Constitution. Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares' office pointed to legal opinions arguing that Virginia's ratification had come too late, rendering it null.

Steinem, who has been a leader in the feminist movement since the 1960s, joked that every airport should have a billboard greeting international visitors with the message: "Welcome to the only democracy in the world that doesn’t include women in the constitution.”

An Equal Rights Amendment "is crucial and it affects a lot of different things," Steinem said. "It affects insurance rates and how we vote in state legislatures. There are a lot of arcane reasons why this has happened [the failure of the amendment so far] but there are overwhelming sensible reasons why it should happen."

"It just is insane that we are only the democracy in the world that doesn’t assume that people are citizens regardless of gender," she said.

Steinem co-founded Ms. magazine in 1972 and is the author of several best-selling books. She helped found the Women’s Action Alliance and the National Women’s Political Caucus.

Steinem was interviewed by Zainab Salbi, an author, journalist and founder of Women for Women International, a grassroots humanitarian and development organization.

A long-time activist for reproductive rights, Steinem said she is "both worried and not worried" about erosion of abortion rights in the United States.

"I remember some years ago being in the Kalahari desert with women who lived hundreds of miles from anything we would consider a town or city, and they were showing me the herbs they used as abortifacients [that induces abortion] and also to increase fertility," she said. "I think this knowledge has always been there, whether with the earliest citizens of this continent or any other continent.'

She added, "I don’t think we can have democracy without men and woman who control our own individual physical selves. I think controlling women’s bodies is a first inkling of authoritarianism."

At age 87, Steinem said believes she has remained in good health "because I have been able to do what I love, and that is very healthy."

Steinem said that as the United States becomes more diverse, younger generations have a better understanding now than in the past that race, gender and class are not "overwhelming determinants" but there is an understanding that a diversity of views matters.

"I think there is a greater understanding that, at a very practical level, if we are sitting with a group that is somewhere discussing or making decisions, it should look like the group that the decisions will effect," she said. "That is not rocket science."