ER doctors say lack of access to COVID testing threatens to overwhelm Virginia's emergency rooms

An association of emergency physicians is calling on Gov. Ralph Northam to declare a state of emergency as the rapid spread of omicron variant COVID-19 cases has overwhelmed pharmacies, testing centers and hospital emergency departments.
The Virginia College of Emergency Physicians said emergency rooms have been overwhelmed in large part by people seeking tests or care for COVID-19. The group said the declaration is necessary again to open access to disaster aid and allow emergency departments and hospitals to use protocols that would make evaluating and treating patients more efficient.
"Virginia’s emergency medicine system is under threat of collapse due to excessive patient volume," the organization said in a news release Thursday.
The call comes as state officials on Thursday reported a record of 13,500 new daily COVID-19 cases. Meanwhile, the percentage of people receiving a positive test result is 19%, or nearly 1 in five. Early studies show omicron has milder symptoms than delta. Much of the stress on emergency rooms is coming from people unable to find a test for the virus elsewhere.
The organization said public health officials must open more testing sites to stem the growing volume of emergency room visits by people who just need a test. Public testing events around Richmond this week tested hundreds of people, but hundreds more had to be turned away. And at-home tests have become difficult to find in stores.
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association also addressed the situation Thursday, issuing a statement alongside state health leaders urging people with only moderate COVID-19 symptoms to avoid emergency department visits.
The association said many of the cases are for people who are asymptomatic or showing only mild symptoms, and that they could recover fine at home or visit a primary treatment facility or a primary care provider for guidance.
According to the state health department data, the state has documented 51,500 new infections since Christmas eve. Since the beginning of December, daily COVID-19 hospitalizations have more than doubled from 922 on Dec. 1 to 2,101 as of Thursday.
An association news release says the new surge may not hit its peak until several weeks after the end of the ongoing holiday season.
"Unnecessary visits to hospital emergency departments place great strain on hospitals and the frontline clinicians and caregivers who continue to bravely battle the pandemic," the association said. "These visits can also cause a delay in care for patients experiencing a true medical crisis and contribute to the depletion of finite resources including medical staff, testing kits, personal protective equipment, and therapeutic treatments."
On Thursday, the government in South Africa, where scientists first discovered omicron, said health data showed it was past the peak of omicron cases. It said the omicron surge had resulted in less severe cases there than previous waves.
VCU Health officials also said Thursday that there has been a surge of new cases, emergency department visits and demand for COVID-19 tests because of holiday travel and family gatherings
“After a holiday, it is not uncommon to see our emergency department visits rise,” said Dr. Michael Stevens, interim hospital epidemiologist at VCU Health. “What is uncommon is to see so many people come here just to get a COVID-19 test, leading to longer wait times for those who need urgent care. Our emergency departments won't turn anyone away, but there are better options that are faster and cheaper for testing, including primary care practices and county testing sites."
Parker said emergency departments and other providers will not turn away patients, but that some facilities may not have the capacity to test low-risk patients if their symptoms are only mild and supplies are limited.
"The majority of COVID-19 hospitalizations are from unvaccinated patients," he said.
"As to those patients coming to emergency departments with COVID-19 requiring admission to the hospital, many of these visits and most hospitalizations could have been avoided if vaccinated.”
Virginia Health Commissioner Dr. M. Norman Oliver in the news release also pleaded for people to get vaccinated if they have not received the shot yet.
“More than 15,000 Virginians have died from COVID-19 during the course of this pandemic, and thousands have been hospitalized. The best defense against serious illness and hospitalization from COVID-19 is to get vaccinated” he said.
"If you have not gotten vaccinated or boosted and are eligible, please do so now. Do it for yourself, your family, and your community, including the health care workers we depend on to be there when we truly need emergency care.”
