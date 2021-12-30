ER doctors say lack of access to COVID testing threatens to overwhelm Virginia's emergency rooms

On Thursday, the government in South Africa, where scientists first discovered omicron, said health data showed it was past the peak of omicron cases. It said the omicron surge had resulted in less severe cases there than previous waves.

VCU Health officials also said Thursday that there has been a surge of new cases, emergency department visits and demand for COVID-19 tests because of holiday travel and family gatherings

“After a holiday, it is not uncommon to see our emergency department visits rise,” said Dr. Michael Stevens, interim hospital epidemiologist at VCU Health. “What is uncommon is to see so many people come here just to get a COVID-19 test, leading to longer wait times for those who need urgent care. Our emergency departments won't turn anyone away, but there are better options that are faster and cheaper for testing, including primary care practices and county testing sites."

Parker said emergency departments and other providers will not turn away patients, but that some facilities may not have the capacity to test low-risk patients if their symptoms are only mild and supplies are limited.

"The majority of COVID-19 hospitalizations are from unvaccinated patients," he said.