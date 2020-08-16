Evacuations lifted for those who live near dams in Chesterfield, Colonial Heights

"We want people to be prepared in case we have to do a quick, mandatory evacuation," Boisseau said of the decision to ask people to evacuate voluntarily.

Boisseau said at midday while public works crews repaired erosion on one side of the dam near Lake Avenue.

"We're not worried about the dam structure itself," he said then. "It's the erosion on the side of the dam that caused some concern."

Boisseau advised residents to stay away from the dam, which the city is continuing to monitor the dam, "as the flood waters continue to spill over."

Chesterfield lifted its evacuation order early Sunday, and the emergency shelter set up at Meadowbrook High School was empty by noon.

Some roads and intersections across the county remained closed on Sunday afternoon, including parts of Branders Bridge Road, Otterdale Road, Old Bon Air Road and Ruffin Mill Road, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation 511 website.

Chesterfield officials warned people to plan any travel across the county carefully and comply with signs and barriers at closed roads.

County emergency rescue crews also cautioned against anyone swimming, kayaking or boating in waterways until floodwaters subside.