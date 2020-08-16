Evacuations lifted for those who live near dams in Chesterfield, Colonial Heights

Chesterfield County gave the green light to residents on Sunday afternoon to return to more than 150 homes that had been evacuated the night because concerns about the safety of the Falling Creek Dam after torrential rains drenched the county.
Chesterfield's next-door neighbor, Colonial Heights, also ended a brief voluntary evacuation of homes along Swift Creek on Sunday after city work crews bolstered eroded banks next to the dam at Lakeview Park.
Colonial Heights police had alerted residents of about 30 homes on both sides of the rain-swollen creek, which also flooded and closed a bridge linking the Sherwood Hills neighborhood to the rest of the community.
John Knipes, who lives on Forestview Drive in Sherwood Hills, said he didn't evacuate even though the water came within 4 feet of his basement and the steps to his deck.
"The water is as high as I've seen it in 35 to 45 years," Knipes said.
Deputy Fire Marshal Joe Boisseau said that Sherwood Drive would remain closed where it crosses Swift Creek between Sherwood Hills and the Boulevard. The city is providing additional fire and medical backup to the neighborhood, which is now accessible only by Swift Creek Lane at Branders Bridge Road.
The bridge over Swift Creek at Branders Bridge also is closed.
"We want people to be prepared in case we have to do a quick, mandatory evacuation," Boisseau said of the decision to ask people to evacuate voluntarily.
Boisseau said at midday while public works crews repaired erosion on one side of the dam near Lake Avenue.
"We're not worried about the dam structure itself," he said then. "It's the erosion on the side of the dam that caused some concern."
Boisseau advised residents to stay away from the dam, which the city is continuing to monitor the dam, "as the flood waters continue to spill over."
Chesterfield lifted its evacuation order early Sunday, and the emergency shelter set up at Meadowbrook High School was empty by noon.
Some roads and intersections across the county remained closed on Sunday afternoon, including parts of Branders Bridge Road, Otterdale Road, Old Bon Air Road and Ruffin Mill Road, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation 511 website.
Chesterfield officials warned people to plan any travel across the county carefully and comply with signs and barriers at closed roads.
County emergency rescue crews also cautioned against anyone swimming, kayaking or boating in waterways until floodwaters subside.
Chesterfield County Administrator Joe Casey declared a local emergency on Saturday after 7 to 10 inches of rain fell on parts of the county in less than 24 hours.
Flooding devastated Swift Creek Mill Theatre, prompting Chesterfield Fire/EMS and Dominion Energy to cut off power and natural gas service to the building, according to Marketing Director Chris Lange.
Lange said the floodwaters had submerged the dining room at the dinner theatre, as well as furnishings, equipment and artwork
"Two cargo trailers full of [stage] scenery floated off their moorings," he said in a press statement.
The flooding made a bad situation worse for the theater, which has been closed since March because of the COVID-19 crisis. "In this time, all of our sources of revenue, apart from donations, have been cut off," Lange said. "Needless to say, this flooding is a devastating blow."
One of the hardest hit areas was Pocahontas State Park, which closed to day use on Sunday.
"It was ground zero," said Clyde Cristman, director of the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation, which operates the state park system. "We have quite a bit of damage we're assessing."
The good news was that the dam on Swift Creek within the park held up well, several years after a major rebuilding project, Cristman said.
Some of the boat houses that the park used for concessions, including paddleboat rentals on the lake there, didn't fare as well.
"They were last seen floating down Swift Creek," Cristman said.
Virginia State Parks Director Melissa Baker said the boat landing and parking area remained under water Sunday, but predicted that some parts of the park could reopen for day use Monday.
Baker said park employees and volunteers are inspecting the trail system at Pocahontas for downed trees and other damage.
"With the level of saturation in the soil, we expect we'll probably see some trees down," she said.
The 129 camp sites at Pocahontas were close to full when the deluge came, but Baker said campers safely sheltered in place through the storm.
"They had a damp night, but a safe one," she said.
