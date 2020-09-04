Even with federal moratorium, thousands still face eviction in Richmond

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When he limped into a Richmond courtroom last week, Ronald Dabney was no closer to coming up with the money he owed his landlord than at the start of the pandemic.

Since then, things had gone from bad to worse.

As COVID-19 upended life across the state, he lost his job as a cook. Then his side work as an in-home caregiver dried up. With those went any chance he had of paying back the $889 he initially owed for his apartment at the Aden Park Townhomes in South Richmond, let alone what had compounded in the months since. A lawyer representing the apartment complex said his balance was more than $5,300.

“I don’t know what I’m going to do,” said Dabney, 54. “I really don’t.”

The Supreme Court of Virginia on Friday rebuffed a request from Gov. Ralph Northam to extend a temporary freeze on physically removing tenants from their homes amid the public health crisis. A new federal moratorium would keep that from happening, but only if tenants take action to trigger its protections. Otherwise, landlords can still pursue their eviction and, now, removal.