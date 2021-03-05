Even with help, finding new homes is harder than ever for families experiencing homelessness

All Starr Reynolds wants is a two-bedroom apartment she can afford.
The 43-year-old mother and her two school-aged children have been homeless since last November, when a stalker forced her to flee her previous apartment. Reynolds, her 10-year-old daughter and 8-year-old son slept in her car for two weeks of frigid nights. In-mid December, they moved in to a South Richmond motel that is functioning as an emergency shelter for the region’s homeless.
Over the last three and a half months, Reynolds estimates she has contacted 50 to 60 properties, but has not been able to secure a place she can afford.
“I’m really, really trying not to panic, because I know we can only stay in a shelter for so long,” Reynolds said.
Finding an available, affordable apartment is harder than ever, according to agencies working to help families who have lost their homes. The apartment vacancy rate in the Richmond Metropolitan area dropped from 5.1% to 2.7% through last year, according to U.S. Census Bureau figures. The crunch has forced families experiencing homelessness to spend longer periods doubled up with relatives or in emergency shelters, and subjected them to more trauma.
The Richmond region registered its largest single-year spike of homelessness in 2021 since the Greater Richmond Continuum of Care began tracking the figure in the '90s. The population rose from 549 to 838, a 53% surge, according to figures provided by Homeward, the region’s coordinating agency for homeless services. At the same time, the average number of nights a person spends in local emergency shelters has risen, from 33 in 2019 to 44 in 2020 and so far in 2021, Homeward’s figures show.
Combined, the influx of people needing help and dearth of available apartments has strained a system premised on rehousing people as quickly as possible. A process that used to take 30 to 60 days is now taking, two and sometimes three times as long, said Stephen Troublefield, a community housing specialist with HomeAgain, a local nonprofit.
Among the factors that Troublefield and others have pointed to as contributing to the crunch: a sharp decline in the number of evictions.
A federal moratorium and coinciding state protections have drastically reduced the number of evictions carried out throughout the region during the ongoing pandemic. In turn, less turnover has meant fewer openings at apartments with lower rents. That has caused a bottleneck for tenants who have no other options in a region with a well-documented dearth of affordable homes, he said.
“It’s a sad, sad issue,” Troublefield said. “It’s a double-edged sword that some people have to lose their housing for other people to gain their housing.”
According to the National Low Income Housing Coalition, Virginia has as shortage of more than 157,000 apartments for households deemed extremely low-income by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Those households earn 30% or less of the median income. For a household of two in Richmond, that's $21,450 or less. For a household of four, it's $26,800 or less.
Local and state officials have taken steps over the last year to begin chipping away at the massive need. The Richmond City Council approved a proposal from Mayor Levar Stoney to dedicate a projected $10 million to the city’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund by 2025. The Virginia General Assembly approved, and Gov. Ralph Northam is expected to sign into law, a new state tax credit program that officials say will accelerate the production of workforce housing by hundreds of units annually in the coming years.
However, those measures may only stem a problem that is getting worse, as housing costs outpace income growth. The Partnership for Housing Affordability estimates the Richmond region alone must grow its affordable housing stock by 1,000 units annually to meet the projected need by 2040.
The long term fixes do little in the short term for families like Reynolds’, who don’t make enough money, have an eviction on their rental history and other barriers to securing housing in the private market.
Nonprofits like HomeAgain and Housing Families First work directly with landlords and property managers to secure units for the households they aid. In the past, the approach was effective because landlords were willing to loosen their screening requirements for families working to get back on their feet. Since the pandemic, that’s changed.
“When I’m speaking with landlords, a lot of times they’re saying they’re feeling a lot less comfortable taking a risk on a family due to the eviction freeze,” said Ashley Stupak, a community housing navigator for Housing Families First. “They’re worried that if the family is not able to make rent, then they won’t be able to evict them.”
Income requirements have grown more stringent, too. More often than not, landlords want tenants to demonstrate income that is two or three times the monthly rent, and aren’t willing to lease to tenants who make less, Stupak said. For single parents working wage jobs in search of a two or three bedroom, that’s virtually impossible, she added.
Reynolds got sick at the beginning of the pandemic, and left her job at UPS. She hasn’t found a new one since. She said she receives a social security disability check of about $1,600 per month, plus unemployment benefits of about $136 a week that she uses on food. The latter will soon expire, she added.
Stupak has helped Reynolds through the search, checking in with her daily, routinely sharing prospective leads and negotiating with property managers on her behalf.
Reynolds and her two children are among the 438 people across 129 households Housing Families First has assisted since last July, according to figures it provided. The nonprofit has increased the number of people it has helped by 24% over the same period last year by working with more households with children, through its new Bringing Families Home partnership with Richmond and Henrico County Public Schools, said Beth Vann-Turnbull, the nonprofit's executive director.
Typically, it costs between $2,000 and $4,000 to move a family experiencing homelessness into a new apartment. That sum covers the security deposit, first and last month's rent, and other move-in expenses. It often includes the cost to settle outstanding judgments or utility balances that can derail an approval. The nonprofit is helping Reynolds settle judgments from a pair of evictions on her record from several years ago, she said.
Even with the nonprofit’s support, Reynolds has heard a refrain from property managers during her search: Try again in a few months. When she started looking in November, she was told to call back in January. That month, they recommended calling again in April.
Last week, she thought she had finally found her future home; a two-bedroom apartment at the Eagle Mill Apartments in Carver was available. Then Stupak called to tell her the monthly rent: $1,200 – $300 above her budget of $900 a month for rent and utilities.
“Now, I’m back at step one; I was looking forward to that [place],” she said.
Living in the hotel has taken a toll on her children. Her daughter, once talkative, seldom seems like herself anymore, Reynolds said. Her son has begun binge eating, and he has gained weight rapidly. Both are struggling with virtual schooling, and the effort it takes to keep them engaged throughout the day has frayed their mother’s nerves.
Reynolds has stopped telling them about the apartment search. Getting their hopes up, only to see the disappointment on their faces got to be too much, she said. But she isn’t giving up hope.
Stupak’s persistence and support has helped her through the painstaking process, she said. When doubt has crept in, she has leaned on Stupak, her older sister, and her faith. The family prays together daily.
“God did not bring us out of the car to put us back in the car,” she said. “I don’t believe that. When my son was crying, ‘we’ve got to get out of this car,’ the next day, we got into the shelter. God has a plan … We’re going to find something. I know we will.”
