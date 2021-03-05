Even with help, finding new homes is harder than ever for families experiencing homelessness

Income requirements have grown more stringent, too. More often than not, landlords want tenants to demonstrate income that is two or three times the monthly rent, and aren’t willing to lease to tenants who make less, Stupak said. For single parents working wage jobs in search of a two or three bedroom, that’s virtually impossible, she added.

Reynolds got sick at the beginning of the pandemic, and left her job at UPS. She hasn’t found a new one since. She said she receives a social security disability check of about $1,600 per month, plus unemployment benefits of about $136 a week that she uses on food. The latter will soon expire, she added.

Stupak has helped Reynolds through the search, checking in with her daily, routinely sharing prospective leads and negotiating with property managers on her behalf.

Reynolds and her two children are among the 438 people across 129 households Housing Families First has assisted since last July, according to figures it provided. The nonprofit has increased the number of people it has helped by 24% over the same period last year by working with more households with children, through its new Bringing Families Home partnership with Richmond and Henrico County Public Schools, said Beth Vann-Turnbull, the nonprofit's executive director.