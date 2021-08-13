'Every person, every shot, in every arm matters': Richmond area parents on why they enrolled their children in COVID vaccine trials

Ellie Kurth of Henrico County never expected to have a baby during the pandemic.
She was about five months pregnant when COVID-19 shutdowns hit in March 2020, and had her daughter, Ren, in July 2020.
Anxious about possibly spreading the virus to her then 4-month-old, Kurth decided to leave her job as a school librarian with Goochland County Public Schools because they wanted her to return to in-person instruction. Protecting her daughter whatever way she could was Kurth's chief goal, which is why she chose to sign up young Ren, now 1-years-old, to be part of clinical trials for the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as she was eligible.
Ren is one of the 80 children in the Richmond area between the ages of six months and 11 years-old who are a part of a clinical trial for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine through the Virginia Research Center in Chesterfield County. While the center began trials for adults and teens last August, they began recruiting for the 5 to 11 year age group in June and eventually opened it up to ages 6 months to 4-years-old.
Kurth found out about the research center's trial through RVA Vaccination Hunters, a Facebook group dedicated to helping Richmonders locate vaccine appointments. She, anxious to protect her daughter from the virus, called the center immediately and began the process of enrolling her in the trial.
"So as soon as I heard that there was an opportunity that she could potentially get vaccinated, I jumped on it because it's just been nothing but nerve wracking this entire time," Kurth said.
After a physical exam and some blood work, Ren received her first shot on July 14. Due to the nature of the study, neither Kurth nor the doctor who administered the vaccine know if she did indeed receive a small dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine or a placebo.
The children enrolled in this trial have a 66% chance of receive the active vaccine rather than the placebo, according to Christina Ludwick, director of the Virginia Research Center,.
The doses for children under the age of 12 are smaller for adults and teens, who get a standard 30 microgram dose. Kids and babies receive significantly less, with those in the 5-11 age group receiving 10 micrograms, and kids ages 6 months to 4 years receiving three micrograms, Ludwick said.
Alongside the occasional in-person visit to the center, participants also have to document their child's symptoms through a daily logs. They receive compensation for being in the study: $120 per office visit, which Ludwick said happens about three to four times in total in the first six months and $5 weekly for completing the journals.
Ren received a second shot on Aug. 2 and her mom didn't notice any post-shot side effects in the child, but remains hopeful that her daughter got the vaccine. She said there were no reservations about getting her daughter enrolled in the six-month trial and possibly vaccinated before the F.D.A approval for her age group.
"I guess I just have faith in the science and the medical community to do right," Kurth said.
As the U.S. is seeing the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and the American Academy of Pediatrics reports that nearly 94,000 U.S. children have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Aug. 5 - and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently reported COVID hospitalizations in children under 18 have exceeded the all-time-high recorded in February.
Dr. Danny Avula, the state’s vaccine coordinator announced Tuesday that children ages 5-11 could be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as September; the 5-to-11 age group accounts for the largest population chunk of children in Virginia.
And the New York Times reported last month that both Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna were expanding their vaccine trials for children who fall in the 5-11 age group per the Food and Drug Administration's recommendation. The organization said the size of both manufacture's study for that specific age group was insufficient at detecting rare vaccine-related side effect.
For the trial, the FDA requested that each manufacture include 3,000 children ages 5-11 in their studies, according to The New York Times. Ludwick confirmed the need for more patients and said the research center is reopening enrollment for the 5-11 age group beginning Aug. 25.
The need to study the vaccine further is why Max DeWitt, an anesthesiologist with the Commonwealth Anesthesia Associates, enrolled his 9-year-old son Gray into the center's trial as well. He said he had no hesitancy in enrolling his child either.
The Richmond resident said his son's experience in the trials has been enjoyable and decided to enroll him to help advance the science. Like Ren, Dewitt said Gray didn't experience post-shot side-effects either.
If you would've asked Lisa Solodar of Henrico two years ago if she would've enrolled her two sons in a vaccine clinical trial, she said the answer would've "unequivocally" been no. However, in a desire to help end the pandemic, she decided decided to enroll both her 16-year-old and 7-year-old sons in the Center's trials.
"I could have never predicted that things would be so severe in a world that we live in and that it was going to be impacting everyone and so I wanted to be part of this solution, and I know that if we don't all kind of work together to find a way to eradicate this or at least minimize the side effects that there was no way that there was going to be an end to this pandemic," Solodar said.
Her 7-year-old, Asher, began receiving shots in early June, while Eli, 16, began in December of last year. Lisa Solodar said after seeing her older son undergo the trials, Asher wanted to do it as well. She said that her older son ended up receiving the placebo, but was able to get vaccinated through the center once they were unblinded. Other than a sore arm, Asher had no post shot symptoms either.
Solodar cited the low dosage given to children and Eli's experience with the center as reasoning for her little hesitancy for enrolling Asher in the study.
Sharing a similar sentiment to Solodar, DeWait said he encourages all who can to enroll in the vaccine trials.
"I would just encourage any parents who've, given the opportunity, or can find a way to get their children in a trial, to do it because the only way we're going to get out of this and move forward is to reach herd immunity," DeWitt said. "To get the right number of people vaccinated and, you know, every person, every shot, in every arm matters to getting us there. And I just hope with every fiber of my being that we can get there."
(804) 649-6563