'Every person, every shot, in every arm matters': Richmond area parents on why they enrolled their children in COVID vaccine trials

The need to study the vaccine further is why Max DeWitt, an anesthesiologist with the Commonwealth Anesthesia Associates, enrolled his 9-year-old son Gray into the center's trial as well. He said he had no hesitancy in enrolling his child either.

The Richmond resident said his son's experience in the trials has been enjoyable and decided to enroll him to help advance the science. Like Ren, Dewitt said Gray didn't experience post-shot side-effects either.

If you would've asked Lisa Solodar of Henrico two years ago if she would've enrolled her two sons in a vaccine clinical trial, she said the answer would've "unequivocally" been no. However, in a desire to help end the pandemic, she decided decided to enroll both her 16-year-old and 7-year-old sons in the Center's trials.

"I could have never predicted that things would be so severe in a world that we live in and that it was going to be impacting everyone and so I wanted to be part of this solution, and I know that if we don't all kind of work together to find a way to eradicate this or at least minimize the side effects that there was no way that there was going to be an end to this pandemic," Solodar said.