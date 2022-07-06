Ex-Henrico officer charged with killing wife, stepdaughter

Retired Henrico County police officer Richard C. Crowder was "drunk and agitated" as professional movers were inside his home wrapping the belongings of his wife and stepdaughter, who Crowder is accused of fatally shooting before they could move out, according to court papers filed in the case Wednesday.

The two movers working inside Crowder's home Saturday told police they spoke with a woman inside, "who stated to stay away from the male resident as he was drunk and agitated." The movers were upstairs working when they heard a series of "f--- you" being uttered and four to eight gunshots, police wrote in an affidavit for a warrant to search Crowder's home.

The two movers "then fled the residence by jumping from the second-floor window," the affidavit says.

Police were notified that Crowder's adult son had received a call from his father, "advising he had committed a firearm violation."

The 9:35 a.m. shooting at Crowder's home at 7655 Phillips Wood Drive triggered a large police response and standoff that didn't end until nine hours later when Crowder surrendered while on the phone with police.

Following the standoff, police discovered the bodies of Crowder's wife, Diane Crowder, 53, and his stepdaughter, Carrie Szaksz, 35. Crowder was subsequently charged with two counts of second-degree murder in their deaths, along with two counts of using a firearm in a felony.

In addition, Crowder, 60, was charged with attempting to maliciously wound a Henrico police officer and using a firearm in connection with that offense. Crowder fired shots at one of the first officers to respond to Crowder's residence, according to the affidavit.

After establishing a perimeter around Crowder's property Saturday, police observed multiple cameras affixed to Crowder's home as well as "game cameras" along the perimeter.

The cameras, along with the fact that Crowder had fired shots at a Henrico officer and was believed to have shot the two women inside, made police wary of making a daytime approach to his house to serve the search warrant, according to the affidavit.

It "would put the tactical elements Henrico police would use at an extremely high risk for officer safety," the affidavit said.

Crowder was hired by the Henrico Division of Police in 1986 and retired from the force in November 2014 as K-9 officer, Henrico officials said Wednesday.

Crowder is being held without bond in the Henrico Jail. His next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 19 in Henrico Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court.

A Gofundme account has been established by Diane Crowder's aunt to help with funeral expenses and other family needs: https://bit.ly/3IgJ6YN

"A tragedy occurred when the lives of a loving mother and daughter ended due to domestic violence," Judy Pulley wrote. "The loss of these two lives will be felt in many different ways."

"One major role they both played was being daily caretakers for their parents/grandparents who have major health issues," Pulley added. "They made sure that their family was cared for even while trying to make a new safe life for themselves. We will never really know how this could have worked out differently because one person made that decision for us all."

"What we can do now is help their loved ones today and with what is to come. All proceeds will be used for funeral expenses for Carrie and Diane (Sissy) and, Diane’s son Alex who has just graduated high school and will be transitioning into adulthood without his mother and sister."