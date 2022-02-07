Expect cold rain on Monday afternoon in Richmond, but no ice or snow

The coastal storm system we referenced at the end of last week is going to push just enough moisture back to its west to bring cold rain to central Virginia on Monday afternoon.

Rain develops before midday, and will continue through the afternoon and early evening. A modest soaking, with between a quarter to a half- inch expected before ending.

Despite the cold start, no significant ice or snow will accompany the rain, but temperatures will hover in the 30s most of the day.

Once the rain ends this evening, clouds will linger through most of the night, keeping the temperature from dropping too quickly, so an icing over of roads and surfaces is not expected late Monday night.

**

Forecast for Richmond:

Monday: Cloudy with rain most of the afternoon. High near 40.

Monday night: Occasional light rain in the evening, then some breaks in the clouds after midnight. Low 32.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and milder. High 52.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 58.