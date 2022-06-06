Expect traffic delays as 5th Street bridge repairs begin. Here's where.

The Virginia Department of Transportation is starting to repair and replace portions of the bridge on North Fifth Street this month.

About 7,800 vehicles use the Fifth Street corridor every day, the transportation department says.

Commuters can expect delays as one of Richmond's main gateways headed westbound off Interstate 64 is reduced to one lane during construction.

Long-term shoulder closures will also occur overnight on Interstate 95 as crews replace concrete, streel beams and parapets underneath the bridge.

The work on Fifth Street is a continuation of VDOT's $49 million, multi-phased project to rehabilitate five bridges over I-95 in Richmond.

Work has started on the First Street and Fourth Street bridges, with additional plans set for Seventh Street and East Broad Street. The estimated time of completion for all five bridges is sometime in fall 2024.