His list of names, scrawled onto a sheet of paper, felt heavy in the hot sun. He spray painted another one on the 100-foot brick wall on Broad Street and shook the can once more.
Hiss. Rattle. Hiss.
Tony McDade. Tamir Rice. George Floyd. Eric Garner. One by one, they joined the others weaved around the portrait of a Black man looking toward the sky, his painted fingers outstretched. His hands dripped onto the graffitied names of more than 40 Black victims of police killings that surround him, mirroring the rallying cry that has reverberated in marches nationwide: Hands up, don’t shoot.
“In the moments when I would step back, it would always hit me how many names were up there, and that I hadn’t even scratched the surface,” said the Richmond-based muralist T. Sparks, who goes by Silly Genius. “It just never seems like the oppressors themselves are satisfied. Is this not enough?”
In the midst of nearly two months of protests, this sprawling public art exhibition on the side of Commonwealth Law Group is one of 16 walls set to be reclaimed in Richmond. Dreamed up by veteran Richmond muralists Hamilton Glass and Matt Lively - whose careers have brought more than 20 public artworks across the city - the project, Mending Walls RVA, seeks to “fuel connection through storytelling,” according to its Instagram account, by pairing up artists of different cultures and mediums.
Only three of the 16 murals being quietly planned to launch across the city are complete. The first, painted by artists Jowarnise and Ian Hess, showcases a Black woman’s hair, adorned with jewelry in the shape of the Black power fist, chains and ships, flowing down the 30-foot-wall in the Virginia Museum of History and Culture in honor of the C.R.O.W.N. Act, which banned hair discrimination in Virginia. Beside the woman is Marcus-David Peters, whose death in 2018 at the hands of Richmond police ignited the fight for mental health workers to respond to people in crisis instead of law enforcement officers.
The symbols woven into the piece "represent the heritage, interconnectivity, and history of struggles and triumphs that have shaped our cultural identity," Jowarnise said in an interview. "In my mind, this is for everyone to understand the weight that our shared history has on one another and to foster compassion and mutual validation."
The "Hands Up, Don't Shoot" mural on Broad Street followed days later.
A third, from artists Noah Scalin and Alfonso Pérez Acosta, rose on the wall behind downtown coffee shop Urban Hang Suite. Block letters proclaiming "BLACK LIVES MATTER," "WE NEED TO TALK" and "MI CASA ES SU CASA" are stamped on the red brick canvas behind two black-and-white people with their arms linked, to hold one another up. A yellow banner reminiscent of crime scene tape bearing the names of nine Black lives cut short by violence encircles them.
Aura Rosser, Eric Garner. Tamir Rice. The list ends, "AND." A question; a challenge.
Will people walking by say their names?
This is the vision Glass had honed in the weeks that followed the familiar grief: Another Black person killed. Another name on the list. Before Floyd, it was Ahmaud Arbery. Before Arbery, it was Breonna Taylor. Before Taylor, it was Elijah McClain. Freddie Gray. Trayvon Martin.
The names don’t seem to stop, Glass said.
“I went through this moment where I was more upset that it took right now for people to believe that,” he said, of how Floyd's killing on video became a turning point in the country's past-due racial reckoning.
Violence against Black communities is not new, he said.
“That really started making me think about empathy and connection and trying to mourn and understand one another."
Following Richmond's uprisings, Glass noticed how people’s pain made its way onto street art, a branch of protest that’s anchored social justice movements for decades.
“We have a bunch of voices on the wall that are saying how they feel because they feel unheard,” Glass continued. “Instead of trying to just power wash over those voices, why not amplify those voices and continue these conversations?”
Art connects communities, he added, and this could be one step toward healing.
Support for the series came quickly. The Community Foundation, in addition to other local sponsors, fundraised to compensate muralists and pay for the supplies and materials needed, which include the lifts that help scale the local artists up 30-plus-foot buildings.
These past few weeks, Glass hunted down businesses open to forgoing control of their walls, finalized contracts and organized artists who signed up to make a mark in a movement that’s changed a country in less than two months. It’s the most difficult project Glass has taken on.
One of the largest in the series, constructed by Silly Genius and Nils Westergard, a Richmond-based artist whose murals are stationed worldwide, is the “Hands Up, Don’t Shoot” mural.
Radio Blitz, the Richmond rapper whose face and hands anchor the piece, would come nearly every day as the mural went up along the 100-by-30-foot wall of the side of Commonwealth Law Group on Broad Street.
He’d offer food and water and rattle off the names, telling stories about their lives like they were people he knew, family members he’d lost; as if the community had etched its collective grief onto a blank canvas.
“Did you get Sean Bell?” he’d ask Silly. “Laquan McDonald?"
McDonald, whose story is the center of Radio B's poem "When 16 Ain't Enough," was shot 16 times in Chicago by a police officer. These walls tell of lives lived, he said, of real people who impacted a generation.
He wishes he knew more about each person on the list.
In a better world, there wouldn't be names to know.
