Facing ongoing criticism, UR board of trustees promises fresh start to renaming buildings

Kristen Starks, a 20-year-old junior biology major who is Black, said after the protest there are many students, faculty and staff who make Black students feel welcome. But at an institutional level, UR isn't completely compatible with the well being and inclusion of Black students.

How welcome she feels at UR depends on the place and the situation, she said.

There are about 4,000 students at UR, and 6% identify as Black, according to the school.

The Black Student Coalition made three demands of the board: That it change the names of Ryland Hall and Mitchell-Freeman Hall, that it allow students to designate one class as pass/fail, and that it subsidize off-campus counseling for Black students.

The faculty agreed to let students convert one class from a traditional A to F grading model to pass/fail, noting the hardships of the semester.

When the students met with Queally on March 26, he asked them what other demands they had. The students came up with three more, asking for a terrace not to be named for an enslave person or people, that the nascent Africana Studies department be funded with a chairperson and that the university's multicultural space be given its own building.