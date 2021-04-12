Facing ongoing criticism, UR board of trustees promises fresh start to renaming buildings

After weeks of protests and complaints from students and faculty, the University of Richmond board of trustees announced Monday it would hit the reset button on the controversial names of two campus buildings.
The board said it would form a commission to establish principles on renaming, ensuring a "fresh start."
In a statement, the board said it and President Ronald Crutcher are "committed to ensuring a broader, more inclusive process to determine how decisions are made about questions of renaming going forward."
The announcement came about two hours before the faculty senate announced it had ratified by a vote of no-confidence in the board's top member, rector Paul Queally.
The vote came days after the faculty senate censured Queally for his comments during a March 26 meeting to discuss the building names, in which seven members of the faculty said he referred to students as Black, Brown and "regular students," and a Black employee said she was interrupted and demeaned by Queally.
A university spokeswoman said Queally would have no comment.
Of the 352 faculty who cast a vote, 87% voted they had no confidence in Queally, 9% voted no, and 4% voted to abstain. Eighty-two percent of eligible voters cast a ballot.
The vote from the faculty is purely symbolic. It has no material effect on university leadership. The statement ratified calls for Queally to resign rector and as a member of the board.
"It has become clear that his leadership imperils the ability of the university to move forward in serving our students, furthering our educational mission and expanding our stature in the higher education community," the motion states.
UR's name-change debate has centered around two buildings, Ryland Hall and Mitchell-Freeman Hall. Robert Ryland, the university's first president, owned at least 24 slaves. Douglas Southall Freeman, a UR trustee and rector from 1925-1950, spoke in support of segregation, white supremacy and eugenics. In February UR changed the name of Freeman Hall to Mitchell-Freeman Hall, adding the name of John Mitchell Jr., a former enslaved man who rose to the rank of editor of the Richmond Planet newspaper.
UR president Ronald Crutcher, who is Black, said at the time that keeping the names of Ryland and Freeman would serve as a "braided narrative," telling both the proud and ugly sides of university history.
The commission will be led by two trustees, Georgia Nugent and John Roush, and Crutcher. Retired president Ed Ayers and professor Julian Hayter will serve as advisors, the board said. UR's board said its commission will conduct substantive and inclusive conversations.
"In formulating their recommendations to the board, the planning group will carefully consider the approaches taken by other institutions," the board said in a statement.
Virginia Commonwealth University, Virginia State University and James Madison University are among the Virginia school that have changed building names associated with the Confederacy, slavery or segregation in the past year.
VCU formed a group to study its building names two years before it made the decision to change some.
Last week, the board said it had "suspended" its decision to not change the names of the two buildings. That statement wasn't enough to stop the Black Student Coalition from leading a march across campus on Wednesday or the faculty from proceeding with its vote of no confidence.
"It feels like an empty gesture," Kayla Corbin, a 21-year-old UR senior who is Black, said Wednesday. "We want the university to explicitly commit to recognize us."
Corbin held a megaphone in her hand, leading about 300 Richmond students, dressed in Black, around the south end of campus.
"No justice, no peace, no racist trustees," the students chanted.
Kristen Starks, a 20-year-old junior biology major who is Black, said after the protest there are many students, faculty and staff who make Black students feel welcome. But at an institutional level, UR isn't completely compatible with the well being and inclusion of Black students.
How welcome she feels at UR depends on the place and the situation, she said.
There are about 4,000 students at UR, and 6% identify as Black, according to the school.
The Black Student Coalition made three demands of the board: That it change the names of Ryland Hall and Mitchell-Freeman Hall, that it allow students to designate one class as pass/fail, and that it subsidize off-campus counseling for Black students.
The faculty agreed to let students convert one class from a traditional A to F grading model to pass/fail, noting the hardships of the semester.
When the students met with Queally on March 26, he asked them what other demands they had. The students came up with three more, asking for a terrace not to be named for an enslave person or people, that the nascent Africana Studies department be funded with a chairperson and that the university's multicultural space be given its own building.
Starks said that there are only two Black counselors on campus, and that counseling is most beneficial when the counselor can identify with the patient. The students asked the university to fund off-campus counseling services to "provide a supplement for the unique experiences and conditions Black students might face," Starks said.
"The major narrative that we are trying to convey is that you need to listen to Black students" Starks said.
The board's decisions have affected the school financially. Alumni circulated flyers on Facebook urging others to withhold donations until the names were changed, to sign petitions urging action and to write messages to the board. One flyer read "I'll keep my dollars till you #change the names."
Last week, the university announced it would reschedule its annual giving day. A year ago, the school raised $1.55 million on giving day.
