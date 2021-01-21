Facing public criticism in wake of Times-Dispatch report, Virginia Credit Union says it will not offer Richmond area employees vaccines until they're eligible to do so

The pharmacy found out Monday there was no supply. An email for employees of the real estate firm to sign up for vaccinations was sent Tuesday.

A credit union spokesman said he did not know about the clinic on Wednesday afternoon, before saying Wednesday evening it was a planned partnership with Buford Road Pharmacy to offer a room inside the credit union's corporate headquarters for future large-scale vaccination events. An hour after that, the spokesman said the event was canceled because the vaccine wasn't available.

On Wednesday, Joseph Jadallah, Buford's lead pharmacist, said the event had been done in conjunction with the Virginia Department of Health and that it was common practice for people who volunteered at these vaccination events to receive a shot beforehand that would protect them against the virus.

It was unclear how many of the 450 credit union and real estate employees who signed up would be asked to volunteer at future vaccination events.

In an email sent Tuesday to Joyner Fine Properties employees, which was obtained by The Times-Dispatch, the real estate firm's president John Stone did not mention future public vaccination events and Thursday's email to credit union employees suggested they too were not informed.