Family and friends gather to mourn GRTC bus driver, 49, who died from COVID-19

After taking turns lighting one another’s candles, those who had gathered to mourn the death of John Thrower called out his name as they released black, gold and white balloons.
In front of the relatives, co-workers and friends who assembled for Thursday’s prayer vigil in honor of the 49-year-old bus driver, two GRTC Transit System buses repeatedly flashed a message: “RIP JOHN T.”
“John, this is for you, baby. I love you,” said Tracey Thrower, his widow, after addressing the crowd, a week after GRTC announced the first coronavirus-related death of an employee.
Thrower’s death personifies the risk posed by COVID-19 to essential, public-facing employees and African Americans, who are more likely to fall ill with the disease because of the disproportionate rates of underlying health conditions.
As of Wednesday evening, GRTC has disclosed a total of 24 coronavirus cases since the outset of the pandemic in March.
There have been 4,683 cases of the disease in the city, according to the Virginia Department of Health. African Americans account for 33 of Richmond’s 62 reported deaths.
Tracey Thrower said her husband feared getting sick as GRTC buses continued operating through the spring and summer amid the pandemic, but it didn’t suppress his convivial spirit that endeared him to his co-workers.
United Communities Against Crime, a community organization that typically holds vigils for victims of violence, organized Thursday’s vigil for Thrower.
Throughout the service, friends and officials from GRTC and the city spoke of Thrower, recalling his infectious smile and friendly demeanor.
“He always had something positive to say and looked out for other bus operators. He was an all-around good person,” said Renee Nichols, one of his co-workers. “When John got sick, it was like someone in my family.”
Representatives for Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and City Council President Cynthia Newbille shared condolences with Thrower’s family.
Del. Delores McQuinn, D-Richmond, said her family grew up near Thrower’s in Church Hill several decades ago and that she felt a sense of survivor’s guilt speaking at Thursday’s vigil, noting that she contracted the disease several months ago.
“I hate to lose someone and come to this place just to talk about him. I’d much rather be talking about him celebrating something else,” she said. “If you want to honor John’s legacy, then be contagious with your smile. Do something good for someone else.”
Several of Thrower’s co-workers said they’re now feeling more anxious about working during the pandemic. The transit company asks passengers to wear masks and enter through rear doors to avoid interacting with drivers. The company also suspended fares so passengers can bypass ticket vending machines and fareboxes that can transmit COVID-19.
Nichols said she and Thrower continued working knowing that there are people in the public who need them, but added that she worries over passengers who are not observing the rules.
“It’s making it hard to sleep at night ... because you know you’ve got to get up tomorrow and there’s people who won’t do what they’re supposed to be doing,” Nichols said.
A few days after Thrower entered the hospital, his wife changed her Facebook profile picture to an image of the two of them with a circular Black Lives Matter frame.
After a challenging summer that was becoming more difficult, it was a reminder of how valuable they were to each other and their community.
“We just want people to look at us as human beings,” Tracey Thrower said.
March Funeral Homes will host a public visitation for John Thrower on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The family will hold a private service on Monday.
