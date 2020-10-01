Family and friends gather to mourn GRTC bus driver, 49, who died from COVID-19

United Communities Against Crime, a community organization that typically holds vigils for victims of violence, organized Thursday’s vigil for Thrower.

Throughout the service, friends and officials from GRTC and the city spoke of Thrower, recalling his infectious smile and friendly demeanor.

“He always had something positive to say and looked out for other bus operators. He was an all-around good person,” said Renee Nichols, one of his co-workers. “When John got sick, it was like someone in my family.”

Representatives for Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and City Council President Cynthia Newbille shared condolences with Thrower’s family.

Del. Delores McQuinn, D-Richmond, said her family grew up near Thrower’s in Church Hill several decades ago and that she felt a sense of survivor’s guilt speaking at Thursday’s vigil, noting that she contracted the disease several months ago.

“I hate to lose someone and come to this place just to talk about him. I’d much rather be talking about him celebrating something else,” she said. “If you want to honor John’s legacy, then be contagious with your smile. Do something good for someone else.”