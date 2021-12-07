Family attorney says Virginia Union football player's death was preventable

The attorney representing the family of the Virginia Union University freshman football player who died after collapsing during an Aug. 8 team workout contends that VUU failed to take necessary precautions to protect Quandarius Wilburn, and did not have an effective emergency plan to care for a student-athlete with sickle cell trait who went into crisis.
Victor C. Hawk responded Monday to the summation of death provided late last week by the Central District Office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office. According to LaKeshia Johnson of the Central District Office, it was determined that, “The manner of death is natural and the cause of death is acute sickle cell crisis in the setting of sickle cell trait [hemoglobin S gene heterozygosity], physical exertion, and elevated environmental temperature.”
According to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “When sickle cells travel through small blood vessels, they can get stuck and clog the blood flow … A stroke can happen if sickle cells get stuck in a blood vessel and clog blood flow to the brain.”
Hawk said VUU, a Division II member of the NCAA, knew or should have known that Wilburn had sickle cell trait and that the workout in which the Panthers were involved could be dangerous for him. The 3 p.m. training session included 10, 80-yard runs at maximum effort with 10 seconds between each sprint, according to Hawk.
“The very thing that you’re not supposed to do in conditioning athletes with sickle cell trait is require them to do a series of conditioning exercises with very short intervals of recovery and limited access to hydration,” Hawk said.
“The athletes who have sickle cell trait can be aerobically conditioned to the level of other athletes. However, it has to be done differently. All athletic trainers reaching the standard of care know this.
“Basically, an athlete with sickle cell trait can undergo training which allows them to do the conditioning with recovery periods of two to three minutes with copious hydration and under circumstances where the athlete is not subject to some other preimposed condition or circumstance that would enhance the likelihood of a sickle cell crisis.”
On the afternoon of Aug. 8, the high temperature in Richmond was 86 degrees. VUU wrote in a letter to the school community that on the Sunday that Wilburn died, the team ate breakfast and attended a church service together, ate lunch and then began the conditioning workout.
Pam Cox, VUU's assistant vice president for executive communications, said a day after Wilburn’s death that school employees would have no comment on the death or elaborate on its circumstances. VUU at that time released a statement:
"The Virginia Union University family is heartbroken about the passing of a freshman student and football player on Sunday, August 8, 2021. Our primary concern is the well-being of the family and fellow students impacted by this tragedy. Virginia Union stands ready to provide support in any way necessary and available as families and students work to process this devastating loss."
The Richmond Times-Dispatch reached out to Cox this week for VUU’s reaction to the findings of the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office, and Hawk’s position. Cox did not respond to email and text requests.
Hawk said Monday that there had been no legal action taken on behalf of the Wilburn family against VUU, but indicated that remains a strong possibility.
On the VUU athletics website is a medical form for student-athletes in advance of participation in a sport. The second item on the form involves sickle cell test results, with the note, “Infants born after 1984 were tested for the sickle cell trait and therefore the documentation should be available from your family pediatrician.”
Wilburn was 18. According to Hawk, lab tests confirmed Wilburn had sickle cell trait.
Wilburn, who collapsed at VUU’s Hovey Stadium, was a 6-foot-2, 230-pound defensive end and 2021 graduate of Jefferson County High School in Louisville, Ga. He resided in Wadley, Ga.
After he collapsed, Wilburn was rushed by ambulance to VCU Medical Center, where he died, according to VUU.
“When he went into crisis, it doesn’t appear that [VUU] had an adequate emergency plan, or even an emergency plan, to deal with a sickle cell athlete that went into crisis,” said Hawk, of the Hawk Law Group, which has offices in Georgia and South Carolina. “And that also contributed to his death.”
According to an NCAA fact sheet for student-athletes, the sickle cell trait occurs in about 8% of the U.S. Black population. Wilburn was a Black man.
“The NCAA recommends that athletics departments confirm the sickle cell trait status in all student-athletes,” according to the fact sheet. “Knowledge of sickle cell trait status can be a gateway to education and simple precautions that may prevent collapse among athletes with sickle cell trait, allowing you to thrive in your sport.”
An NCAA fact sheet for coaches advises that student-athletes with sickle cell trait should “be allowed to set their own pace while conditioning” and be provided “alternatives for performance testing, rather than serial sprints or timed mile runs, especially if these activities are not specific to the sport.”
According to Hawk’s research, in the last two decades a football player died about every other year as the result of a sickle cell crisis during conditioning.
“This is the latest example,” he said.
