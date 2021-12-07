Family attorney says Virginia Union football player's death was preventable

After he collapsed, Wilburn was rushed by ambulance to VCU Medical Center, where he died, according to VUU.

“When he went into crisis, it doesn’t appear that [VUU] had an adequate emergency plan, or even an emergency plan, to deal with a sickle cell athlete that went into crisis,” said Hawk, of the Hawk Law Group, which has offices in Georgia and South Carolina. “And that also contributed to his death.”

According to an NCAA fact sheet for student-athletes, the sickle cell trait occurs in about 8% of the U.S. Black population. Wilburn was a Black man.

“The NCAA recommends that athletics departments confirm the sickle cell trait status in all student-athletes,” according to the fact sheet. “Knowledge of sickle cell trait status can be a gateway to education and simple precautions that may prevent collapse among athletes with sickle cell trait, allowing you to thrive in your sport.”

An NCAA fact sheet for coaches advises that student-athletes with sickle cell trait should “be allowed to set their own pace while conditioning” and be provided “alternatives for performance testing, rather than serial sprints or timed mile runs, especially if these activities are not specific to the sport.”