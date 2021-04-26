Family, friends and local leaders gather to celebrate life of South Richmond teen killed in fatal car crash last fall

Khrystal Bethea woke up Monday thinking how she would have celebrated her daughter’s 17th birthday.
If Aajah Rosemond had not been killed in a car crash last fall, her mom and siblings would have woken her up singing “Happy Birthday,” asking her to blow out candles on a cupcake.
Instead of going to a rollerskating rink or someone’s house for a party, her family and friends gathered at Boushall Middle School in South Richmond on Monday to plant trees in her memory and advocate for new laws to hold motorists who kill pedestrians accountable and for safety campaigns to prevent more pain.
It’s what her family does now to make sense of her death; before she could graduate high school, or go to prom; before she could enroll in college and move in with her best friend; before she could live out her dreams of traveling the world and opening a beauty salon.
“I shouldn’t bury my daughter,” Bethea said in an interview after she, her grandmother and local officials finished planting the trees in the green space between the school’s driveway and Hopkins Road.
Aajah was one of 32 people killed by vehicles while walking in the Richmond region in 2020, the most in the last decade, according to Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles data. She died on a Sunday evening last October as she was walking to the Food Lion on Jahnke Road, about a 10-minute walk from her grandmother’s house. A driver tried to turn left onto German School Road and struck an oncoming car, sending it in her direction.
Nariyah Clark, Aajah’s best friend, said both of them would often call each other while walking to the store or someone’s house. They were talking on the phone just minutes before Aajah died, she said.
They met in the second grade but became closer as students at Boushall. As students at George Wythe High School, she said they both talked about moving in together and going to the same college after graduation.
“I told her I loved her. She said, ‘I love you, too,’ and then hung up. I was the last person she talked to,” Clark said. “Everything’s different now. ... We were literally together every day.”
In remarks before the tree-planting ceremony, Mayor Levar Stoney reiterated that the city’s goal is to prevent all traffic fatalities and severe injuries.
“Our Vision Zero initiative will only succeed when we get everyone committed to changing the culture of transportation and how we use our streets,” he said. “We want motorists to respect people first, not their cars or destinations.”
Stoney and other local and state officials at Monday’s ceremony said recently passed laws that will let localities drop speed limits to 15 mph in residential areas and business districts and to mount speed cameras in school zones, alongside traffic engineering, could prevent deaths. Ultimately, drivers must take more care, too, they said.
Yesmine Bethea, Aajah’s grandmother, said she would also like the city to install billboards with the pictures of victims to raise awareness further, but that city traffic engineers have rebuffed the suggestion saying it could inadvertently distract drivers.
“If we personalize it, people in traffic who see signs about lotto or whatever else can instead see the faces of the lives that were lost,” she said. “Maybe they’ll start to slow down.”
The Chesterfield County Police Department last month announced a traffic safety campaign using three billboards with pictures of people who died in recent traffic crashes. The billboards are in the Jefferson Davis Highway and Hull Street corridors.
The Chesterfield police department did not consult anyone in the county’s Public Works Department about safety concerns, but officials “kept the design on the billboards simple to convey a critical public safety message quickly and clearly,” said department spokeswoman Liz Caroon.
Stoney said in an interview that city billboards with similar messages could be “something we can consider.”
“I would rather invest dollars into infrastructure that slows down traffic, but also to work with the General Assembly to pass laws that allow [speed cameras] ... on any road a city or locality deems necessary.”
