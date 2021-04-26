Family, friends and local leaders gather to celebrate life of South Richmond teen killed in fatal car crash last fall

Khrystal Bethea woke up Monday thinking how she would have celebrated her daughter’s 17th birthday.

If Aajah Rosemond had not been killed in a car crash last fall, her mom and siblings would have woken her up singing “Happy Birthday,” asking her to blow out candles on a cupcake.

Instead of going to a rollerskating rink or someone’s house for a party, her family and friends gathered at Boushall Middle School in South Richmond on Monday to plant trees in her memory and advocate for new laws to hold motorists who kill pedestrians accountable and for safety campaigns to prevent more pain.

It’s what her family does now to make sense of her death; before she could graduate high school, or go to prom; before she could enroll in college and move in with her best friend; before she could live out her dreams of traveling the world and opening a beauty salon.

“I shouldn’t bury my daughter,” Bethea said in an interview after she, her grandmother and local officials finished planting the trees in the green space between the school’s driveway and Hopkins Road.