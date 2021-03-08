Family lays to rest Adam Oakes, VCU freshman who died after fraternity party

When he was 10 years old, he played tackle football for the Lower Loudoun Boys’ Football League. Playing defense, Oakes once tackled the ball carrier and put a good hit on him. The other boy didn’t immediately get up, so Oakes apologized and stood there to make sure his friend was OK.

“I’ll see you in math class tomorrow,” he told the opposing player as he was helped off the field.

Jimmy Norris had a problem with anxiety in middle school, he told the congregation. Then he met Oakes, who immediately treated him like they had been friends for years. Norris didn’t have to sit alone at lunch anymore.

Norris saw Oakes a week before his death. Norris dropped him off and said, “Stay safe. I love you dude,” as Oakes exited the car. After Norris drove away, he regretted not parking the car, stepping outside and giving his friend a big bear hug. “I’ll see him in a few months,” he decided as kept driving.

Not only did Oakes love sports, he studied them religiously, too. He enjoyed getting into debates, said his friend Ben Davis. Who is the more valuable player, Russell Westbrook or John Wall? At VCU he considered a career in sports marketing. As a youngster, he played football, baseball and basketball.

“He set the meanest screens,” Norris said.