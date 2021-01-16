Family of Charlottesville teen fatally shot by state troopers dispute police account, demand justice

A Charlottesville teen's mother who was allowed to view a police video of her son's fatal shooting on Interstate 64 by two state troopers says she didn't see a gun in his hand, and that the teen placed his left hand outside his car window before he was shot.

During an impromptu news conference called Saturday by the family of Xzavier Hill, the 18-year-old's mother disputed much of the police version of events that left her son dead on Saturday, Jan. 9, following what police said was a high speed chase in the westbound lanes of the interstate.

"I saw what I saw and they killed my son," LaToya Benton said. "I'm not wrong."

Benton and other family members were allowed by Goochland County Commonwealth's Attorney D. Michael Caudill to view the dashboard camera video Wednesday in his office. Caudill, who ultimately will decide whether the troopers will face any criminal liability in the shooting, said the family deserved to see it but he did not provide them with a copy.

Benton, who at times was overcome with emotion and anger, said the police video showed Xzaiver reach out his driver's side window with his left hand - he's left-handed, she said - after apparently being commanded by the troopers to show his hands.