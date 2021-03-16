Family of Richmond philanthropist William Goodwin donates $250 million to start cancer foundation

Hunter Goodwin attended the summit, too, and was active in the foundation's implementation until his death. He served as chairman of CCA Industries, a division of Riverstone, and was 51 when he died.

The five cancer centers are Harvard University's Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins, the University of Texas's MD Anderson Cancer Center, Cornell University's Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and the Koch Institute for Integrative Cancer Research at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

William Goodwin has supported cancer research for 19 years and previously served on the National Cancer Institute's advisory board. In 2015, he told the Richmond Times-Dispatch he prefers supporting "things that would not otherwise get done right now, either because there is not enough of a payoff right now or it is more research-oriented."

It can take years and $2-3 billion to test the efficacy of a single cancer drug, Goodwin said. Even then, there's no guarantee the drug will be safe and effective. The foundation's aim is to discover, if not cures, better and longer lives for those living with cancer.