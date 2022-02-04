Family offers $10,000 reward for information in connection with Westover Boulevard homicide

"I know that the area that happened, that was a residential area, and I'm sure that someone out there [has] seen or knows something about this case," Coates said.

Coates noted he and the department are aware of the public hesitancy to come forward for reasons such as fear of retaliation and privacy, but Coates said they need testimonies in order to make progress in the case.

"People just don't want to talk to you. ... But unfortunately, the way our system is, is that we need people to talk," Coates said. "We need people to come to court, to testify and that is the only way that the system will work."

Coates did most of the talking Friday and said the Poonsammy family is still shaken up by the loss of the 24-year-old. However, Sherryan released a statement and shared some details about Dylan's life.

Sherryan shared that her son owned a landscaping and power washing business and had been working since the age of 19. He was the firstborn of three siblings who were like the Three Musketeers.

"I have been married for 25 years and we were a complete stable family. Now my family is broken without my son, my only son, our firstborn son. We truly miss him more than life itself," Sherryan said.