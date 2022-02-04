Family offers $10,000 reward for information in connection with Westover Boulevard homicide

A grieving family is still seeking answers about the death of Dylan Shawn Poonsammy, 24, of Powhatan, who was shot and killed in Richmond last October.
The Poonsammy family is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for his homicide. That's in addition to the $1,000 provided by Crime Stoppers.
Dylan's mother, Sherryan Poonsammy, and Richmond Police Detective Anthony Coates addressed the status of the investigation during a media conference Friday.
The incident took place on Oct. 25 around 10:24 p.m. Officers responded to reports of a gunshot victim near the 400 block of Westover Hills Boulevard, according to police.
Coates said officers discovered a man shot multiple times in a parking lot near an apartment complex. The victim, who was later identified as Dylan Poonsammy, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Last November, Richmond police apprehended Daquan Dixon, 26, of Richmond in connection with the shooting. Dixon faced multiple charges including conspiracy to commit murder. However, Dixon was released, according to RPD's Director of Public Affairs Tracy Walker, citing a lack of information for a conclusive arrest.
Friday, Coates said police are near the midrange point of their investigation but are still short the information they need.
"I know that the area that happened, that was a residential area, and I'm sure that someone out there [has] seen or knows something about this case," Coates said.
Coates noted he and the department are aware of the public hesitancy to come forward for reasons such as fear of retaliation and privacy, but Coates said they need testimonies in order to make progress in the case.
"People just don't want to talk to you. ... But unfortunately, the way our system is, is that we need people to talk," Coates said. "We need people to come to court, to testify and that is the only way that the system will work."
Coates did most of the talking Friday and said the Poonsammy family is still shaken up by the loss of the 24-year-old. However, Sherryan released a statement and shared some details about Dylan's life.
Sherryan shared that her son owned a landscaping and power washing business and had been working since the age of 19. He was the firstborn of three siblings who were like the Three Musketeers.
"I have been married for 25 years and we were a complete stable family. Now my family is broken without my son, my only son, our firstborn son. We truly miss him more than life itself," Sherryan said.
Along with his siblings, Dylan is survived by his mother and father, an infant child and a newborn who was born after his death.
Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used.
804-649-6340
Twitter: @Lyndon__G