FAQ: What to do when you're exposed to COVID-19, and how long to quarantine

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently modified its guidelines for COVID-19 exposures and testing. Here are some frequently-asked questions:

I've been exposed to COVID-19. What should I do?

Regardless of your vaccination status, you should take a COVID test on the fifth day after your exposure. People who are fully vaccinated do not have to quarantine following an exposure unless they develop symptoms or test positive. People who are unvaccinated should quarantine for five days following an exposure.

I tested positive. Now what?

Isolate for a minimum of five days. If you are asymptomatic after five days, you can exit quarantine but should continue wearing a mask around people for the next five days. If you are still asymptomatic, continue isolating until you no longer have a fever.

I have COVID symptoms but I haven't gotten tested. What should I do?

Regardless of your vaccination status, isolate yourself and seek testing.

I recently had COVID. Do I need to get tested again?