FAQ: What to do when you're exposed to COVID-19, and how long to quarantine

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently modified its guidelines for COVID-19 exposures and testing. Here are some frequently-asked questions:
I've been exposed to COVID-19. What should I do?
Regardless of your vaccination status, you should take a COVID test on the fifth day after your exposure. People who are fully vaccinated do not have to quarantine following an exposure unless they develop symptoms or test positive. People who are unvaccinated should quarantine for five days following an exposure.
I tested positive. Now what?
Isolate for a minimum of five days. If you are asymptomatic after five days, you can exit quarantine but should continue wearing a mask around people for the next five days. If you are still asymptomatic, continue isolating until you no longer have a fever.
I have COVID symptoms but I haven't gotten tested. What should I do?
Regardless of your vaccination status, isolate yourself and seek testing.
I recently had COVID. Do I need to get tested again?
If you've tested positive for COVID in the past three months, you don't have to get tested again after an exposure, as long as you don't have symptoms.
When and where can I get a PCR test?
In addition to scheduling a test with your health care provider or a pharmacy, local health districts are holding multiple walk-up events for PCR testing this week:
Wednesday, Jan. 5: Eastern Henrico Recreation Center (1440 Laburnum Ave.) 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. and Highland Springs Community Center (16 S. Ivy Ave) 3-6 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 6: Southside Plaza WIC Office (509 East Southside Plaza) 2-6 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 7: Diversity Thrift (1407 Sherwood Ave.) 1-3 p.m. and New Deliverance Evangelistic Church Annex Building (1701 Turner Road) 2-4 p.m.
Where can I get an antigen test?
Supplies are limited at drug stores, but you can pick up a maximum of two rapid antigen tests at the locations below while supplies last. You can also request tests through libraries in Chesterfield County and Richmond.
Wednesday, Jan. 5: RHHD Henrico West Clinic (8600 Dixon Powers Dr.) 9-10:45 a.m. and Eastern Henrico Recreation Center (1440 Laburnun Ave.) 1-4 p.m. and Highland Springs Community Center (16 S. Ivy Ave.) 3-6 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 6: RHHD Downtown Clinic (400 E. Cary St.) 1-3 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 7: Diversity Thrift (1407 Sherwood Ave.) 1-3 p.m.
(804) 649-6109
