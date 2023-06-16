02-16-1969 (cutline): Two Richmond Police Bureau detectives are trying to find who owns several hundred dollars' worth of property recovered last Monday from a house in Chesterfield County. Detective R.E. Ferrekk checks one of the rifles included in the assortment. Also among the items are two television sets, a portable bar, a portable typewriter, a derringer pistol, a Polaroid camera and flash attachment and several knives. Anyone who believes he can identify any of the items as his property should get in touch with Ferrell or Detetive C.S. Rutherford at police headquarters, 501 N. Ninth St.