12-19-1953 (cutline): The salary--c'est si bon--Patrolmen W.S. Williams and Mrs. May Carpini show their approval of paychecks, the first reflecting the pay increases of 15 per cent granted city policemen and firefighters. Some 900 city employees yesterday gor the checks, which carried increases from 5 to 15 per cent.
02-16-1969 (cutline): Two Richmond Police Bureau detectives are trying to find who owns several hundred dollars' worth of property recovered last Monday from a house in Chesterfield County. Detective R.E. Ferrekk checks one of the rifles included in the assortment. Also among the items are two television sets, a portable bar, a portable typewriter, a derringer pistol, a Polaroid camera and flash attachment and several knives. Anyone who believes he can identify any of the items as his property should get in touch with Ferrell or Detetive C.S. Rutherford at police headquarters, 501 N. Ninth St.
05-27-1967 (cutline): Fifteen members of the Richmond Police Bureau were graduated from the 22nd session of the city's basic police school yesterday in special exercises in the Virginia War Memorial on South Belvidere Street. Patrolman Harold A. Wright, class president, and Rowland C. Halstead, special agent in charge of the Richmond FBI office, both stressed police-community teamwork as the key to better law enforcement during their commencement remarks. The next session of the school will begin this fall.
11-14-1966 (cutline): James Woody puts on his special drunk act for recruit Hal Flood during a training session at Bryan Park. Flood at left helps Woody out of car, then copes with tumble and directs his 'suspect' toward a patrol car.
11-14-1966 (cutline): James Woody puts on his special drunk act for recruit Hal Flood during a training session at Bryan Park. Flood at left helps Woody out of car, then copes with tumble and directs his 'suspect' toward a patrol car.
11-02-1947 (cutline): New badges for the Richmond police have arrived and are being distributed to the men on the force. Above are shown the old (top) and the new on the officers' uniforms in relation to the gold buttons on the left breast of the jacket. Plainclothes police and detectives carry the badges in their pockets or wear them pinned to easily accessible places under their uniforms.
04-06-1969 (cutline): Louis Dequatro, storekeeper in the Richmond Police Bureau's property room, had his hands full Friday as he assembled the 155 different items due to be auctioned off Wednesday during the city's annual sale of unclaimed property. The public sale gets under way at 10 a.m. in the Mosque ballroom. Among the items being sold are a donkey garden statue, two watches worth about $150 apiece, about 40 other items of jewelry, a 16-millimeter sound projector, several tires, some television sets and a tap recorder.
07-24-1953 (cutline): Policewoman May Carpini was under a hastily devised tent today. It was a protective sort of tent, though, no sideshow affair. Mrs. Carpini, radio dispatcher at police headquarters, was housed under canvas while painters went about the task of brightening up the radio room. Listeners reported her voice still came through loud and clear on police radio receiving units.
04-08-1966: Officers handle incident at 1507 Grove Avenue.
03-01-1963 (cutline): S/Sgt. John D. Krimm briefs rookie policemen. Patrolmen Miles M. Jones (center) Harold R. Madsen.
10-26-1959 (cutline): O. Johnson, C.R. Leonard and V.T. Moore are all college men enrolled in an eight-week basic course at the City Police Bureau's training school.
02-14-1966 (cutline): Acting Police Sgt. James D. Hill checks through old arrest warrants while Officer J.D. Jennings books a prisoner at the City Lockup.
04-04-1966 (cutline): Officers J.W. Harris Jr., J. W. Vann, C. Stokes and H.L. Coleman view items they recovered in a north side break-in and arrest.
03-16-1969 (cutline): Sgt. A. S. Csaky (left), Det. Mozingo use photo method. Oblique lighting can bring out footprint on sweater.
03-16-1969 (cultine): Det. E. W. Mozingo fires test bullet in to cotton wadding to check marks. Each gun leaves "fingerprint" on bullets which helps to identify weapon.
05-12-1964 (cutline): This is South Richmond police station at 14th and Stockton Sts. Detective J.A. Windsor leaves building to begin duty tour.
10-11-1959 (cutline): Police service division's new crime investigation unit. Captain F.S. Duling (in uniform), Lieutenant W.A. Evans look it over.